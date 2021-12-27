The 10 most damaging weather events of 2021

A report by the British humanitarian NGO Christian Aid put together data on the damage caused by the ten most catastrophic weather events of 2021, which for the fourth of the last five years exceeded 100 billion dollars in insured assets (almost 90 billion euros ). In the report, which included, for example, Hurricane Ida in North America and Cyclone Tauktae in India and Sri Lanka, the NGO wrote that due to climate change, “disasters of this kind are likely to get worse” in the future, unless greenhouse gas emissions are rapidly reduced.

The premise to keep in mind is that not all extreme weather events are caused or linked to climate change, but in recent years it has increasingly happened that climatologists have traced them to the consequences of rising global temperatures, especially in the case of hurricanes and cyclones. The most recent report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the leading international body for assessing climate change, said that the evidence that human activities affect the size and severity of tropical storms is always of more.

Hurricane Ida (€ 57 billion)

Between the end of August and the beginning of September, a “category 4” hurricane – one that involves winds with gusts exceeding 200 kilometers per hour – hit a number of American states, including Louisiana (where one million people ran out of electricity), Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. As a result of the storm, 95 people died and even today, three months later, many people are homeless.

The flood in Europe (38 billion euros)

Extraordinary rains in mid-July in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg caused major flooding, the deaths of at least 240 people and a great deal of damage. Very heavy rainfall in a very short period of time can be traced to some effects of climate change, and so has been done for these floods. In Germany, the country most affected, the rains had been widely predicted by meteorologists, but the particular functioning of the “warning system” for these events and the distrust of many people caused delays in evacuations and aggravated the damage toll.

The Texas Snowstorm (€ 20 billion)

The first major harmful weather event of the year occurred in February, when five million people in Texas were left without electricity due to a snowstorm and very low temperatures.

The official estimate of the people who died as a result of the storm is 215, but the real number is thought to be three times higher. Even the economic damages were actually much higher than the insured assets: according to some estimates they could have been equal to 200 billion dollars. It is not certain that the storm in question can be traced to climate change: while according to some climatologists similar events could be linked to the warming of the Arctic, others contest this hypothesis.

The flood in Henan, China (15 billion euros)

In July there were also heavy rains in central China, where floods claimed the lives of 302 people. More than a million people had to be evacuated and thousands of them lost their homes. Due to global warming, heavy rains similar to those of this summer in Hehan are expected to become more frequent and abundant in China. According to a 2016 study – partly carried out by researchers from the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA) – China is the country where the risk of floods is highest.

The flood in British Columbia, Canada (7 billion euros)

In November, it also rained a lot in the Canadian region of British Columbia: thousands of people (including all 7 thousand inhabitants of the town of Merritt) had to leave their homes, the city of Vancouver was temporarily isolated from the rest of the country and four people They’re dead. This flood, like the summer flood in Europe, is attributable to a prolonged increase in temperatures, which causes greater humidity and significantly increases the amount of rainfall. One of the equations used by the researchers to calculate this phenomenon shows that, under certain conditions, a 1 ° C increase in temperature has the potential to increase rainfall intensity by up to 7 percent.

Low temperatures in France (€ 5 billion)

In early April, unusually low temperatures and freezing temperatures were recorded in several areas of France which particularly damaged the vineyards: in the Rhône region, for example, farmers estimated that 80 per cent of the grapes went destroyed. The damage caused by frosts, which to a lesser extent also affected Italian crops, is in turn attributable to climate change: due to the general increase in average temperatures, frosts affect plants that have already started the flowering phase, that is the most vulnerable.

Cyclone Yaas in India and Bangladesh (2.6 billion euros)

In May, two cyclones caused major damage in India and some neighboring countries. One of the two was Cyclone Yaas, which killed 19 people and caused more than 1.2 million people to flee their homes. The areas affected by the cyclone, which overlook the Bay of Bengal, are among those where the impact of climate change is estimated to be worse over time.

The flood in Australia (€ 1.9 billion)

Another part of the world that was hit by exceptional rainfall this year was eastern Australia, where two people died in March in the ensuing flood. In the state of New South Wales, 18,000 people had to leave their homes. According to a study published in November, weather conditions similar to those that led to the flood in March (linked to La Niña) will become 80 percent more likely by the end of the century, unless climate change is effectively countered with the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Typhoon In-fa in China, the Philippines and Japan (1.8 billion euros)

In July, the typhoon called In-fa in China and Fabian in the Philippines caused the death of 6 people, the closure of airports and railway services in Shanghai and the evacuation of more than 20,000 inhabitants of Manila.

Cyclone Tauktae in India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives (1.3 billion euros)

Cyclone Tauktae, which hit South East Asia in May, was the strongest since 1999 to have touched ground in the Indian state of Gujarat, where more than 200,000 people have had to be evacuated. It caused the deaths of at least 198 people, including 71 crew members of an India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation barge that sank off Mumbai.

Other disasters caused by weather events

Most of the extreme weather events included in the report that caused the most damage in economic terms in 2021 occurred in rich countries: simply because they are the countries where it is easier to estimate economic losses, thanks to the spread of insurance, and where however, there are many more properties and properties of great value. However, there have been other major extreme weather events which, while causing fewer losses of material assets, have been disastrous for many people.

According to Christian Aid’s report they are: the current drought in Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil caused by the very low water levels in the Paraná River; a flood in South Sudan, the third very damaging in three years; the continuous reduction of the extent of Lake Chad, which affects the economy and the well-being of many people in Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon; the heat wave that hit the western United States and Canada between June and July and which could have caused the deaths of more than 1,800 people and more than a billion marine animals; finally, the drought in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia, due to which about 60 million people suffer from a shortage of food.