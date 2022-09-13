The 15 best movies of the 90s to watch on Disney +
How we love the best movies of the 90s. Along with Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, Disney Classics, series, documentaries… Entering the Disney Plus platform opens up a possibility for you to have hours and hours of fun. We know that the options are very diverse. Both in animation, but also in series. In fact, you can enjoy all the options that exist among the best current series on Disney +, where there is a very varied selection. And of course, there is also space for the cinema. Lots of movies. It’s thinking of Disney and automatically you think of animation. Without a doubt, the platform has been characterized by its wide range of drawings and animation proposals. In fact, you can review the most underrated Disney movies where you can find authentic company gems. Or also review Pixar movies, a safe bet within the Mickey Mouse platform.
However, there is also room for cinema in the flesh (beyond Disney’s live-action, which there is also to choose from). You have both classic film productions and even the best recent and original Disney + movies. And here, we have selected several titles in a time slot. That’s why, In the following list we wanted to collect the best films of the 90s that you have at your disposal on the platform, from ‘Titanic’ to ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’. Even so, notice to navigators: we have left out the iconic animation titles from Disney’s golden age (in that decade they released some of their great classics such as ‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘Aladdin’ or ‘The Lion King’, which are among the best animated films in the history of cinema) because they would deserve their own category and, thus, we leave more space for other types of films.
And it is that the 90s undoubtedly gave us great romantic comedies and numerous blockbusters brimming with action. The decade offered us films that, whether you saw them at the time in the cinema or have recovered them later, have marked several generations. The audiovisual changes and in all times there are films that we like more and others that we like less. They will have withstood the passage of time better. But the fact is that they marked us in one way or another. If you want, in fact you have the love movies on Disney + if you are on the romantic side, or also the best horror movies on Disney + with which fans of the genre can have a great marathon, or even the best movies of comedy on Disney + to laugh and enjoy for hours.
If you have already taken a look at the best movies of 2022, it is time to travel to the past. It’s time to get a little nostalgic and review the cinema of the 90s. Which one are you going to start with? Do you have any earrings?
Nightmare Before Christmas (Henry Selick, 1993)
What is what is? There are colored lights. What is it? It looks like cotton… Tim Burton’s story (not directed by him, but by Henry Selick) is one of the classics of Halloween (and Christmas). A gothic tale full of macabre and terrifying details, but with a unique magic and ingenuitywith an essence that makes its fans continue to increase.
Speed (Jan de Bont, 1994)
Sandra could not be missing from a self-respecting 90’s ranking. In fact it is among the best Sandra Bullock movies. She and Keanu Reeves performed this fast-paced, action-packed story, all aboard that bus.
You to London and me to California (Nancy Meyers, 1998)
The ’60s classic was brought to the ’90s with a then-unknown girl named Lindsay Lohan. Here she brought Hallie and Annie to life. A story that we already knew, but with the new cast (the parents here were Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson) kept the same charm.
10 Reasons to Hate You (, 1999)
Shakespeare can be adapted in any era and any genre, such as high school comedy. Heath Ledger rose to fame with this story in which poor Bianca had to wait for her older sister to have a boyfriend so she could have one herself. So Ledger was in charge of conquering the cantankerous Julia Stiles. Larisa Oleynik and a young Joseph Gordon-Levitt were the co-stars.
The Thin Red Line (Terrence Malick, 1998)
Considered one of the best war movies, this story by Terrence Malick takes us to 1942, in the midst of World War II on the Island of Guadalcanal, in the Pacific. A group of men from the American Army Rifle Company “C for Charlie” fight against the Japanese army for the conquest of a strategic hill.For this fight, such recognized faces as Sean Penn, Jim Caviezel, Nick Nolte, Ben Chaplin, John Cusack, Adrien Brody, John C. Reilly, Woody Harrelson among others were recruited..
Armageddon (Michael Bay, 1998)
Another one of those titles that gathered criticism of all kinds but that in addition to catastrophes also had romance. It’s remembering Liv Tyler and singing that Aerosmith chorus.”…Don’t want to close my eyesI don’t want to fall asleep ‘Cause I’d miss you baby, And I don’t want to miss a thing…“
Independence Day (Roland Emmerich, 1996)
Roland Emmerich combined patriotic spirit and high doses of action in this alien story. Will Smith, in the antipodes of the controversies of this last year, represented the new American hero in this story where the special effects were one of the great attractions.
Edward Scissorhands (Tim Burton, 1990)
Burton kicked off the decade with a love story that captured all his essence as a filmmaker. One of Johnny Depp’s best films, especially because it gave us the most iconic character in his filmography, above Jack Sparrow, Willy Wonka and all those who would come in the 2000s.
Sister Act (Emile Ardolino, 1992)
A successful comedy story starring nuns? That was only possible in the 90s. Whoopi Goldberg took refuge in a convent by taking advantage of the witness protection program (to hide from Harvey Keitel). There she had to deal with a rigid mother superior played by Maggie Smith, but she soon found her place adapting sixties hits into church songs. And she asked for it.
I’ve Never Been Kissed (Raja Gosnell, 1999)
Drew Barrymore played an aspiring journalist who had to go back to high school for a report, a stage that for many, as for her character, was somewhat hateful. But there he found more than one surprise, in addition to many comic moments.
The Return of the Witches (Kenny Ortega, 1993)
Soon we will have the second part of ‘The Return of the Witches’. And it is that it was undoubtedly one of the great scary stories for the little ones of the decade. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy left a legendary trio for posterity. Despite the very mixed reviews of the moment, the film is already a benchmark.
Boys Don’t Cry (Kimberly Peirce, 1999)
Before the Oscar for ‘Million Dollar baby’, Hilary Swank won her first Academy statuette for bringing to the cinema the story of Brandon Teena, a transgender man whose story shocked the United States in the early 90s. The same thing happened with this story directed by Kimberly Peirce.
Air Force One (Wolfgang Petersen, 1997)
Accustomed to playing heroes immersed in great adventures, Harrison Ford became another hero but with an important position: being president of the United States. The action took place on the presidential plane, the well-known Air Force One, where he had to face the terrorists who seized the plane.
Titanic (James Cameron, 1997)
How could an event movie like the one James Cameron gave us in 1997 be missing from this list? Kate and Leo were Jack and Rose and, 25 years later and with both more than solvent careers, they are still that couple who lived their great romance on the famous ocean liner.
The Rock (Michael Bay, 1996)
And speaking of heroes, Sean Connery proved that you could be a man of action well into your sixties. Michael Bay took the action to Alcatraz along with the former James Bond, as well as Nicolas Cage and Ed Harris among others.
