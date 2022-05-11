The 2022 MIR election exhausts 4 more specialties

Applicants for the MIR 2022 exam.

The process is accelerated and there are already 14 specialties MIR They have hung the ‘Sold Out’ sign. The twelfth allocation session MIR vacancies for access to Specialized Health Training (FSE) 2022 has been marked by the four new specialties that have completed the offer for this call: Pediatric Surgery, Endocrinology and Nutrition, Obstetrics and Gynecology Y Radiodiagnosis.

The first square Pediatric Surgery it was given to the applicant with order number 546 and the last one to the candidate 4,609. Endocrinology and Nutrition has delivered the last of its 97 MIR places to the applicant with order number 4,782, while the doctor 4,628 has won the last of the 276 places of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Radiodiagnosiswhich has also completed the process this Wednesday, premiered with doctor 12 and ends the assignment with the applicant with order number 4,219.



What MIR specialties are close to being exhausted?

At this time, 58 percent of the total places called by the Ministry of Health have been awarded and up to four specialties could fill the quota offered in the next session by having delivered practically all the positions. Only one vacancy is available in these areas, which are General and digestive surgery, Digestive system, Legal and Forensic Medicine Y Pediatrics and Specific Areas.

However, they are not the only ones that could soon be added to the group of complete specialties. Angiology and Vascular Surgery (96 percent of places awarded); heart surgery (92 percent); Thoracic Surgery (83 percent); Neurology (95 percent); Y Medical Oncology (84 percent) also have extremely high occupancy rates.

On the other side of the coin are the two areas that have not yet been released in the award process: Work Medicinewhat continues to keep intact the initial offer of 107 places, and Clinical Biochemistrywith its five available slots.

In the case of Family and Community Medicine, delivery of 48 more seats on this day, so the specialty has already allocated 10 percent of supply.

Health extends the term for choosing a MIR position

According to the department of Carolina Darias, in the last 24 hours, 173 queries have been sent to the CAU-Services of the applicants for the Medicine degree. All those related to the candidates summoned in the session of May 11 have been successfully closed before the election period.

On the other hand, from the General Directorate of Professional Regulation Applicants are reminded that they have at their disposal the “Simulate” tool through which they can estimate the probability of obtaining a place according to the list of priorities of the application processed in the application of FSEWEB. The daily allocation simulation process is launched three times a day, starting at 8:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. Y 6:00 p.m..

In addition, the Ministry of Health, through a notice on its website, has informed this Wednesday of the extension of the election period for MIR positions until 4:00 p.m. from the session of May 11, 2022.