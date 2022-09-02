The 5 Best Dominican Food Restaurants in Miami

Miami is a melting pot of Latin American culture, as about 70 percent of the population is of Latino origin. This fusion of cultures has brought a collection of cuisines from all over the world. One cuisine in particular, Dominican, is popular with Caribbean families in South Florida.

Dominicans are the fourth largest Hispanic immigrant group in the United States. With Spanish, Taino and African influences, the cuisine of the Dominican Republic presents a unique mix of flavors and traditions. Below are some of the best places in Miami to enjoy authentic Dominican food.

1. Typical Dominican Club

Opened in 1985, Club Típico Dominicano is the oldest Dominican restaurant in Miami. Located in the heart of Allapattah, a historically Dominican neighborhood in Miami, it is run by Jasmely Jackson, better known to patrons as “Jazz”. The restaurant was founded by her father, Luis De La Cruz. He keeps it running weekdays as a family restaurant and turns it into a Latin nightclub on the weekends after 10pm.

“We wanted to provide a place where people can feel at home, not only with our menu, but also with the music and the atmosphere,” said Jackson.

The most popular dish on the menu, according to Jazz, is the oxtail or oxtail stew, a staple staple in Dominican homes.

Address: 1344 NW 36th Street, Miami, FL 33142.

A dish of Rabo, Oxtail stewed in a secret tomato-based sauce, at Club Tipico Dominicano in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

2. My Land

Mi Tierra is a food truck parked between the neighborhoods of Brickell and Coral Gables, but it’s not to be underestimated. Married couple Scarlet and Stanley Ferrand moved to Miami from New York three years ago and started their food truck inspired by Scarlet’s grandmother’s kitchen, her hometown of New York, and the new inventions they created together with Scarlet’s family. she.

The most popular item on the menu is a new twist on a Dominican favorite: the empanada taco

“My husband wanted some empanadas for dinner one day, but I wanted to make something a little bigger. He was making the empanadas for our family when I got the idea to open them up, add some pico de gallo and salsa. We all loved the new idea of ​​turning our empanadas into tacos, so we added them to our menu,” said Scarlet.

Address: 1801 SW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33129.

Empanada tacos, a unique creation from Mi Tierra. Courtesy of Mi Tierra. Courtesy: My Land.

3. Lemon and Cilantro

Limón y Cilantro has been in Hialeah for four years and perfectly blends three cultural cuisines: Puerto Rican, Cuban and Dominican. Fabiola López, her owner, says that her restaurant has a motto: “We cook with love.”

The restaurant is a celebration of Caribbean culture with a mix of three Latin American islands that have been essential to the history of Miami. However, their most popular dish is a traditional breakfast from the Dominican Republic.

Cuatro coupes is a typical Dominican breakfast that will give you enough energy for the day with mangú, salami, chorizo ​​and fried cheese. Another popular dish at Limón y Cilantro is goat. Aside from these popular dishes, they also have fan favorites from Puerto Rico and Cuba like mofongo and sancocho.

Address: 7380 W 20th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33016.

Four strokes, prepared by Limón and Cilantro. Courtesy of Lemon and Cilantro. Courtesy: Lemon and Cilantro.

4. My Conukito

Mi Conukito, located in North Miami, has offered traditional Dominican cuisine for 15 years. Yosahira Coleman opened the restaurant after coming from the Dominican Republic to provide Dominicans in Miami with authentic foods, from traditional picaderas to mangú and more.

Address: 1099 NW 119th St, North Miami, FL 33168.

Traditional Dominican Picadera, prepared by My Conukito. Courtesy of My Conukito. Courtesy: My Conukito.

5. The Tiesto Cafe

El Tiesto Café, located in Wynwood, is a symbiosis of Dominican and Japanese cuisines. Customers can find their traditional favorites there, but they should also open their minds to new concepts with Japanese favorites.

The most popular dish at El Tiesto is “aplatanao sushi,” which owner Reynaldo Cuevas calls Dominican sushi. It is a mix of Japanese sushi with elements of a traditional Dominican dish, such as fried cheese, salami, and sweet plantain.

Cuevas also owns another Dominican restaurant in Miami, called Made in DR Wynwood.

Address: 3023 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137.

Sushi aplatanao, a fusion of Dominican food with Japanese sushi. Courtesy of El Tiesto. Courtesy: El Tiesto.

This story was originally published on September 1, 2022 11:14 a.m.