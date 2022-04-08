The 5 best free strategy games for iOS and Android

This is the sequel to the game that revolutionized strategy. In it you must stop the zombies that want to eat your brain. For this you will not have guns, swords or other weapons, but a band of plants of the most charismatic . These have different abilities, from hitting the undead with vegetable balls to eating them in one bite.

Currently both Android and iOS are full of games of this genre. Since the Clash of Clans boom, each year titles and titles of the same theme follow each other. Sometimes it is daunting to choose between the infinite catalog, but for that we are, who then We list the ones that are worth it .

Fallout Shelter

In 2015, Fallout 4 was released for PC and desktop consoles, and, incidentally, Bethesda -the developer- released a strategy game for mobile. The title for portable devices is called Fallout Shelter and in it you must oversee a shelter in which its inhabitants are sheltered during the nuclear apocalypse. Your goal is also to improve and grow the shelter.

WW2: Strategy Battle

One of the best known aspects of strategy games falls on World War II. There are endless titles released on this theme, but WW2: Strategy Battle stands out among them. To rise victorious against the enemy you can distribute troops as you please, destroy bridges or bomb the desired target. This title allows you to recreate the most important battles of the war conflict, such as the Siege of kyiv, the Moscow Defense War or the Mars Project.

Plague Inc.

This is surely the most realistic game on the list because in Plague Inc you take control of a virus that must infect the world. You start from patient 0 to advance and finally spread like a lethal pandemic. You can use your knowledge against the coronavirus, since the success of your work will depend on factors such as the predominant type of movement in a country, such as ship or land, or scientific advances in pursuit of the vaccine.

Clash of Clans

As expected, Clash of Clans could not be missing from a list of the best mobile strategy games. In the mythical game you must build a village to protect, and incidentally attack to the populations from the other players to steal their resources. The main advantage of the title compared to other games is its cooperative mode, in which you can fight against other players with your clan.