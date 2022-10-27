The 5 car fluids you need to check or replace before winter arrives

The change of weather to winter makes cars work differently and many times they need extra help to work properly. The states where the cold is more intense are where the owners must protect their car the most.

Before winter arrives it is important that you make sure that your car supports it and take you and bring you anywhere without any problem.

In addition to changing the tires, it is important thatand check the fluids in your car and make sure to fill them or change them for special ones for this season. Do not forget that most of the liquids in the vehicle are vital for its proper functioning.

That’s why, here we tell you five car fluids that you need to check or replace before winter arrives.

1.- Engine oil

Not every fluid that needs to be changed in a car is as essential as the one that services your engine. As temperatures drop, motor oil can become thicker or more viscous and in colder climates that often see sub-zero temperatures, this can be an even bigger problem.

Excessively viscous oil can cause the oil pump to work harder to lubricate necessary components and take longer to lubricate a very cold engine when starting. To combat this potential problem, make sure you have the right oil and check to see if you need to change your oil just before the coldest season hits.

2.- Transmission oil

Like motor oil, transmission fluid viscosity can change and thicken in colder temperatures. When this happens, the transmission fluid can stop circulating and properly lubricating parts. Also, if your transmission fluid is too old, it can become more viscous, which can add to your cold weather concerns.

3.- Antifreeze

Antifreeze helps keep your car’s cooling system in good condition by absorbing some of the heat your engine generates while it’s running. But in cold temperatures, the higher water content antifreeze can freeze inside your engine, which can cause the radiator to crack and the hoses to expand. Switching to a formula that is half antifreeze and half distilled water is one way to prevent this problem.

4.- Brake fluid

Your vehicle’s brake fluid is responsible for many components of the brake system. Helps transfer pressure from your foot to the brakes, lubricates and protects the brake system from corrosion. To make sure your brake fluid is up to date, have a qualified technician inspect the quality and level of your brake fluid.

5.- Windshield washer fluid

In the winter months, windshield wipers are likely to come in handy. Whether you’re trying to see through snow or remove ice from your windshield, visibility is an essential factor in winter driving and beyond.

Since windshield washer fluid can freeze as temperatures drop, it’s best to anticipate this potential problem. Replace your windshield washer fluid with an antifreeze fluid or winter solution as colder weather approaches.

***

It may interest you:

4 important tips that you should not forget before buying a new car battery

Reasons why you should use high mileage motor oil