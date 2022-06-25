Entertainment

The 5 photos that show that Galilea López Morillo, the granddaughter of ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, is one of the most beautiful

Relations within the family of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez they are complicated. For years he has not spoken with his eldest daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth, product of his relationship with Lila Morillo and as a consequence he does not have a dialogue with his only granddaughter Galilea López Morillo.

Galilea Lopez Morillo. Source: instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

In addition, the Puma Rodriguez He has an unrecognized son who calls himself “El Puma Junior” on social media. This week the man underwent heart surgery and it was precisely Puma’s ex-wife, Lila Morillo, who broke the news, since they are related to that part of the family.

