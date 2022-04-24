The 5 photos that show that Galilea López Morillo, the granddaughter of ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, is one of the most beautiful

Relations within the family of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez they are complicated. For years he has not spoken to his eldest daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth, a product of his relationship with Lila Morillo and as a consequence he does not have a dialogue with his only granddaughter Galilea López Morillo.

Galilea Lopez Morillo. Source: instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

In addition, the Puma Rodriguez He has an unrecognized son who calls himself “El Puma Junior” on social media. This week the man underwent heart surgery and it was precisely Puma’s ex-wife, Lila Morillo, who broke the news, since they are related to that part of the family.

The truth is the young Galilea Lopez Morillo He is 26 years old and has decided to leave family conflicts behind to concentrate on his career. Although she is a singer like her mother Liliana and her grandfather el Puma, she does not want to get involved in show business and for now she works in real estate.

Besides, Galilea Lopez Morillo He ventures into modeling and from his Instagram account where he accumulates more than 83 thousand followers from all corners of the world, he draws sighs with his photos and poses. The young woman has a figure to envy as a result of her perseverance with exercise and good nutrition.

On the other hand, Galilea Lopez Morillo she tries herself in acting, something she would like to venture into and she already had her first casting, although without luck of being selected. It was in October 2020, when the young woman participated in the casting of “Selena, the series”. “My mother received a call to come in and that’s where I went. I had to sing A Capella and do a whole scene (yes, I can sing/act but business is my passion!)” she told on social media.