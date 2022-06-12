The 5 vehicles that Yailin, the wife of Anuel AA, would inherit

Now that Yailin La Más Viral and Anuel AA are husband and wife, many fans want to know what will be the millionaire inheritance that falls to the singer’s wife, showing her favorite models that we show you here in her spectacular garage. Keep reading…

June 11, 2022 8:53 p.m.

Yailin The Most Viral and Anuel AA They are once again in the news in the world after their civil marriage celebrated in the Dominican Republic, an event that left all their fans speechless, because they never imagined that in such a short time they both decided to take the next step in their lives, building a different stage as a couple.

The king of trap before the change of his marital status, It will allow the Dominican singer to be the heir to countless luxurious acquisitions of the interpreter of “Crying in a Ferrari”, such as his extraordinary collection of sports and luxury cars that the artist boasts on social networks, from the impressive Lamborghini model to Bugatti and more that you can learn about below.

1) Bugatti Veyron GrandSport

Buggati Veyron Grand Sport model

The Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport which is around the price of 2.5 million dollars, was purchased in pearl white color and matte finish, interior made of leather and has a speed record with its 1,001 CV and 408 km/h. Its heart is an 8.0 W16 Quad-Turbo capable of developing 1,001 hp of maximum power and 1,250 Nm of torque in the first versions and 1,200 hp of maximum power and 1,500 Nm of torque in the Super Sport versions.

2) Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Model

This model Lamborghini Aventador SVJ valued at 500 thousand dollars, in red it has small black details and is considered one of the fastest supercars of its kind, which has a 6.5-liter V12 engine and 759 horsepower, exceeds 350 km/h and goes from 0 -100km/h in 2.8 seconds.

3) Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus model tuned and unicolor

With a monetary value of 245 thousand dollars, the Lamborghini Urus It has a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that generates 650 horsepower and a torque of 850 Nm, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 305 km/h, being a excellent combination to go with the best in performance and functionality.

4) Hummer H-2

The Hummer H-2 It was the vehicle where the singer practiced “dance” on top of the hood, a transport that has capacity for seven passengers, is lower and lighter with a longitudinal front engine and 4×4 all-wheel drive. It offers a 6.2-liter V8 with 393 hp and the addition of a six-speed automatic transmission.

5) Mercedes Benz Gle-Class

Model Mercedes Benz Gle-Class

The Mercedes Benz Gle-Class in black, it is an extraordinary sports SUV that offers a 3.0-liter turbocharged 6-cylinder engine, 429 horsepower plus an easy drive of advanced technology in a space conditioned to travel with the best company, from ergonomic seats in a resistant body design that gives the best on the road.