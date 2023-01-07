The 5 women of the best musical variety that appear in the list of the top artists of all time – Music

Starting the year is synonymous with new music, but it is also a good time to remember old songs that are true gems. Rolling Stone magazine has made a compilation of the 200 greatest artists of all timeand we have collected the 5 best artists that sound here within the best musical variety in CHAIN100. Among the first positions in the article are these five women who have given us wonderful songs: Whitney Houston, Beyonce, Adele, Ariana Grande Y Whitney Houston.

Later posts we can see some names of other artists that sound here within the best musical variety in CHAIN100What michael jackson, Elton John, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Lady Gaga…

Whitney Houston

A decade has passed since the death of Whitney Houstonand yet, the singer continues to be present in the hearts of people from all corners of the planetIn fact, the magazine has placed it on the podium of its demanding list. Her musical work for 48 years was undeniable, which is why it was released in theaters on December 21.I Wanna Dance with Somebody‘, a film based on the story of the emblematic interpreter who gave voice to the song named precisely with that title. The self-titled debut of ‘houston‘, published in 1985 just over six months before his 22nd birthday, established her as one of the most powerful vocalists in pop.

The singer had a soprano as powerful as she was tender, for example her version of ‘I Will Always Love You‘ by Dolly Parton, which became one of the defining singles of the 1990s. 1990; It begins with her softly brooding and by the end, transforms into a showcase of her lithe, muscular upper register; she sings the title phrase with equal parts deep sentiment and technical perfection, turning the conflicting emotions at the song’s heart into a starting point for the next step in her life.

Beyonce

In eighth place on the list is Beyonce, one of the great historians of pop, an artist so in love with her heroes that she can’t help but find opportunities to pay homage to them in her music, her performances and, of course, her singing. The dancer, singer, songwriter and actress, is a pop icon of the 21st centuryin addition to forming, together with her husband, the rapper Jay Zone of the most influential tandems in contemporary music.

After posting ‘Renaissance‘ in summer her new album, has become one of the most important releases of the year from a commercial and critical point of view, an eminence that was reiterated last month when the Latin Recording Academy announced that the diva topped the list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys.

Adele

That Adele is a vocal and musical reference throughout the world is more than evidence, and that is why it is in the 22nd position on the list. Her voice, her talent and her presence have always been the strongest points of this artist who has not stopped evolving in all aspects in recent years.

Adele’s range has grown on her latest albums; Her pinched kisses give the glitchy 25′ cutSend My Love (To Your New Lover)‘ an added bite, while in ‘All Night’ Parking‘, 30, his vocal style borders on effervescence. As the stylistic range of her husky, commanding voice increases, Adele becomes more powerful. Now the 2023 Grammy-nominated artist is in residency in Las Vegas through March 25, 2023.

Ariana Grande

In it rank 43 it’s found Ariana Grandewhich became one of the biggest stars of the 2010s, but his genius has several layers. The artist is one of the pop singers of the moment internationally. She started in the world of cinema, acting in the series ‘Victorious‘, but then he continued his career in the musical world until launching 5 studio albumsbecoming one of the highest paid women in music, and with her influential image, the most followed woman on social networks.

The set list from their latest (and third) concert tour, named after their 2018 album, ‘Sweetener‘, was absolutely relentless, a barrage of hits in which he never lost his breath. Even more impressive is his technical ability to make these massive songs.

Amy Winehouse

On July 23, 2011, the voice of Amy Winehousethe artist who marked a before and after in the world of music, mixing various musical genres in her songs as only she knew how. Jazz, soul, R&B or rock are just some of them and she knew how to unite them in songs as emblematic as ‘rehab‘, ‘back to black‘ either ‘valerie‘. With two studio albums behind him Y another posthumous album Published months after his death, he has left an indelible mark on music that lasts no matter how many years pass. Amy Winehouse’s rich, smoky tone was both nostalgic and timeless. In both her image and her music, the British star paid tribute to 1960s girl groups like the Ronettesbut her own taste was too shaped by ’90s and early ’80s hip-hop to be glued to the past.