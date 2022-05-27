The 5 zodiac signs easily susceptible to criticism

Criticism is not easy to listen to, especially when it is intended to hurt another person. There are those who have quite thick skin and are not vulnerable to negative comments, they accept those that help them grow and discard the useless ones. However, at the other extreme are who are easily touchy, take things too seriously, and are easily offended.

Astrology can help us know why there are people who can be hurt very easily and the zodiac signs have the answer. According to a ranking of the Astrocentro site, these are the signs most susceptible to criticism.

The sign of those born from June 21 to July 20 heads the list of the most susceptible of the zodiac because, being very sensitive, feel unfairly attacked or mistreated if they criticize their actions. It is not that they are capricious, according to astrology, their suffering is sincere and they need to be pampered.

In the second place is the sign of those who were born from February 19 to March 20. As a water sign, you are sensitive and emotional, so when they hurt him he can fall into bitterness. To comfort himself, he needs a partner who listens to him and expresses what he feels.

The third place in this list is for the missing water sign: Scorpio. Those born from October 23 to November 22 on the outside look tough, but the reality is that they are very emotional. Their susceptibility is evidenced when they are moody and aggressive.

People born from July 21 to August 21 rank fourth among the signs most susceptible to criticism because they are very proud. When people point out their mistakes, they become arrogant..

And the last zodiac sign of this classification is the one that corresponds to those born from March 21 to April 19. They are very impulsive and when they feel attacked they react easily and are very aggressive..

