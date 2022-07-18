The 6 Marvel movies and series not to miss in the second half of 2022

Since 2021, phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe dedicated to the Saga of the Multiverse has been running its course. Marvel Studios has offered the public several feature films and event series exclusively available on Disney+; a first. If you’re a fan of the MCU, you probably already have an idea of ​​what awaits you in terms of movies and series. For the others, it’s time to recap the works pending for the second half of 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder released on July 6, 2022

In this new opus, Jane Foster (Nathalie Portman) assumes the functions of the god of thunder and becomes the owner of the hammer Mjöllnir. After a period of depression, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) turns to Buddhism and tries to heal his heart still stricken by his breakup with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). The latter answered the call of Mjolnir (the ancient hammer of Thor) and became a fearsome goddess.

At the same time, Gorr, the butcher god (Christian Bale) armed with a cursed sword in his hand, has decided to exterminate all those involved in the death of his daughter. His journey takes him to Asgard. It will therefore be up to Thor, Jane, Valkyrie and Korg to stop Gorr. Overwhelmed by the latter’s power, the heroes of Asgard turn to Zeus (Russell Crowe) for help.

She-Hulk: Lawyer planned release for August 2022

After a blood transfusion, Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) cousin, lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), gains the ability to transform into a super-powered being during times of stress. The young woman will have to learn how to manage this gift and use it for good while continuing to work in the newly created Division for the rights of superhumans.

Disney + has already released the trailer for this new series produced by Marvel Studios. Broadcast exclusively on Disney + from August 17, it sees the great return of MCU veterans Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong and Tim Roth. She-Hulk: Lawyer includes 9 episodes which are in continuity with the films of the franchise.

My name is Groot planned release for August 2022

After his notable presence in Guardians of the Galaxy as well as alongside the Avengers, Marvel is dedicating a new series to Groot. In this new installment, the cute tree-dwelling creature Baby Groot will experience many adventures that will lead him to discover unusual new friends. Groot will also meet well-known characters from the MCU.

I Am Groot will be released as five animated shorts on August 10, 2022, as part of the MCU’s Phase Four. Marvel Studios has already revealed a first poster of the long-awaited project which will soon be launched on the Disney streaming platform.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release scheduled for November 9, 2022

The long-awaited sequel to Black Panther will definitely hit the big screen in 2022. While the death of ChadWick Boseman has raised many questions about where the story will go next, the writers have made some significant changes and are giving more responsibility. important to the character of Princess Shuri played by Letitia Wright.

With “Black Panther”, Marvel signed an unprecedented global success in 2018. Ryan Coogler’s Blockbuster broke box office records against a backdrop of identity pride. It is therefore no surprise that the boss of Marvel, Kevin Feige wanted to surf on this feat by offering a sequel full of promise. After delays, the film is now scheduled for release in the United States on November 11, 2022.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special release scheduled for december 2022

The 3rd volume of Guardians of the Galaxy will be the final installment in the series of MCU films written and directed by James Gunn. This sequel will take the form of a special TV movie that consists of a collection of new stories and characters tied to the Guardians of the Galaxy universe. It will also fit into the overall plot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Better, Gun’s Holiday Special will have a new soundtrack, a tradition that is now attached to the films Guardians of the Galaxy.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be released on Disney+ during the 2022 holiday season. by Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.