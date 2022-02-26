The 7 Disney+ series worth subscribing for

Since Disney+ came into our lives, the streaming platform has released numerous series worth subscribing for What Pam&Tommy, The Book of Boba Fett, Weekned Family, Hawkeye, Big Sky, Agent Carter or Just Beyondamong many.

Pam&Tommy

The latest hit series on Disney+ is this 8-episode miniseries that tells the true story of Pamela Anderson’s “sex tape” (Lily James, Yesterday) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan, Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and how it affected their careers and their relationship. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen, Almost Impossible), the VHS tape went from underground to worldwide phenomenon when it hit the Internet in 1997.

boba fett book

For fans of the Star Wars franchise, this series is a must as it tells the adventures of the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett as he fights alongside Fennec Shand to seize territory once controlled by Jabba the Hutt. A series that derives from The Mandalorian that can also be seen on Disney +.

Weekend Family

A family comedy series that features the adventures of a father Fred (Eric Judor) who on weekends has custody of his three daughters: the idealistic Clara (Liona Bordonaro), the peculiar Victoire (Midie Dreyfus) and the demanding Romy (Roxane Barrazuol). A situation that is complicated by the presence of his three mothers and because Fred has fallen in love again and wants to move in with his girlfriend. Emmanuelle (Daphne Cote Halle).

hawk eye

This series tells the story of the masked archer of the Avengers. Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) he just tries to spend a few days at home with his family for christmas but in the end everything gets complicated. Not only will she have to fight old enemies, but she must also deal with aspiring heroine Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) who wants to become the next great archer of the Avengers.

big sky

Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt, two private detectives collaborate with Jenny, a former police officer from whom Cody is separated, to look for two sisters who are kidnapped by a trucker on a lost highway in Montana. The two will discover that more girls have disappeared in the area and accelerate the investigation to stop the murderer as soon as possible.

Agent Carter

A series starring Peggy Carter, brought to life by actress Hayley Atwell, Captain America’s great love, just after his tragic accident at the end of World War II. At the moment the agent and moves to Los Angeles for his most dangerous mission where he will have to ask for help from his friends and allies to face a sinister threat.

Just Beyond

Finally, we recommend another of the Disney + series that is based on the graphic novels that RL Stine created in association with Boom! Studies. Each episode tells a self-contained story in which children and young adults strange circumstances live that include alternate worlds, aliens and supernatural creatures.