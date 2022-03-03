The 9 best wedding apps available for iOS

Is that great moment approaching and there is much to do? Do not worry! With these wedding apps, you can easily get organized and enjoy a celebration in style.

We know that organizing a wedding is not an easy task. There are many aspects that you must assess, organize and supervise so that everything is perfect on the day of the celebration. So a little help never hurts, right?

Precisely today we want to support you. For this reason, we have selected a list of apps for weddings that will be very useful to you. If you want to know what these tools are and you have an iOS device, we will tell you more below.

As we have mentioned, when it comes to preparing your wedding, having some help is not superfluous, especially if you want it to be a perfect moment. From the decoration to the reception of the guests, everything must be very careful.

That is why these apps that we present below will help you better plan and manage this entire process. That said, let’s get to know them in depth.

My Wedding – Casa Las Americas

Decoration is one of the most important aspects for a perfect wedding and Casa Las Américas has it very clear. It is an event agency that will be in charge of giving that elegant, stylish and glamorous touch to your wedding date.

The best of all is that through its official application you can get ideas for decoration, types and advice and even see a gallery of images of work done to see if they are the ones to take care of your event.

MyWed Wedding Planner

We start with the best wedding apps that will undoubtedly be your best companions. The MyWed Wedding Planner is a powerful tool that will help you manage and organize the entire process of your celebration.

Create a guest list, manage your task list, keep track of expenses and even an agenda to have all the contracted companies at hand. In addition, the app itself will send you reminders as the date approaches or if you want to be reminded of a payment, task or important event.

Zankyou

One of the most complete and easy-to-use alternatives to organize your wedding successfully. Zankyou allows you to access a list of specialized providers, magazines, wedding websites, gift lists and much more from your mobile.

This way if you need some inspiration, you know where to look. But it does not end here, you can also request completely free advice from the team of professionals where and when you need it so that your wedding is a dream come true.}

Wedding Decoration Designs

We have already commented that decoration is essential for the success of your wedding and a little inspiration never hurts, right? The fact is that Wedding Decoration Designs is one of those apps that you are going to love when planning this celebration.

Here you will find hundreds of photos that will help you choose the decoration that will have that special moment for you. It doesn’t matter if it’s on the beach or indoors, you have everything to choose from. In addition, you can share those photos with whoever you want, mark them as favorites or create an album to view them whenever you want.

weddings.net

With the official Bodas.net app you can have on your mobile the best portal for the bridal sector in Spain and one of the best in the world, totally free. But what makes this wedding app special?

Get a list with more than 50,000 suppliers for your wedding, get inspired by articles, videos and photos of other weddings, choose your ideal dress and much more. The highlight of this tool is undoubtedly its options to keep wedding budgets, plan your activities, receive reminders, create a guest list and more.

Bridal Bouquet Builder

If you want part of your wedding decoration to be accompanied by flowers, you cannot leave out Bridal Bouquet Builder. This app is perfect for designing your wedding bouquet to be the one you always dreamed of.

Through its interface you can create a 3D version of the arrangement. Choose the color of your dress to match, the flowers that you like the most and the design that you love. It’s that easy to create and solve the question of what my wedding bouquet will be like?

Wedding Planner by WeddingWire

Another of the wedding apps that you cannot miss. Similar to others on this list, Wedding Planner by WeddingWire is a very complete tool that will help you with the entire process of organizing, hiring, managing, and developing your wedding date.

Access more than 250,000 top-quality local suppliers, take a 360° virtual tour of the best places to celebrate your wedding, access specialized websites, create your guest list, manage your budget and your to-do list. In short, it is one of the best applications in its sector and therefore, you cannot stop having it.

Wedding Photo – Wedbox

Last but not least, we know that your wedding will always be present in your memories and above all in your heart. But why not immortalize it? Wedding photo – Wedbox is the perfect app for this, not only because it’s free, but also because of its ease of use.

In general terms, it is a digital album of your wedding, where you can collect photos of your guests, before, during and after the celebration to share them with everyone you want. Easy, fast and perfect.

Now that you have all these wedding apps, what are you waiting for? Plan the wedding of your dreams without worrying and enjoy one of the most beautiful experiences of your life.

