The Academy of Medicine of Seville has two new members

The Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Seville (Ramse) held the reception ceremony two new corresponding scholars: the doctors Pilar Pradilla Gordillo, specialist in Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology in Seville; Y Juan Antonio Bellido Luquespecialist in General Surgery and the Digestive System.

Why am I a hand surgeon? has been the title of the speech by Pilar Pradilla, who was presented by the number one academician Jorge Dominguez-Rodino Sanchez-Laulhe.









The abdominal wall: The great discovery of the hepatobiliary surgeon has been the title of the speech by Juan Antonio Bellido, presented by the academic of number Jose Cantillana Martinez.

The doctor Carlos Infantes Alconpresident of the Ramse has welcomed and has closed the act that has concluded with the imposition of the academic medal and the delivery of the accrediting diploma in their condition of corresponding academics.

Doctor Pilar Pradilla Gordillo

Born in Seville, specialist in Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatologywho currently works in the Traumatology and Orthopedic Surgery Service of the Hospital Vithas Seville since 2012 and which he combines with his work in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital Foundation in Barcelona since 2019. It is specifically dedicated to the hand and peripheral nerve surgery.

He graduated in Medicine from the University of Seville (1972/78), completed his undergraduate thesis (1985) and obtained a Doctorate in Medicine from the University of Seville (1988). He completed his training as a specialist in Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital (1979/82), obtained the Spanish diploma in Surgery of the hand, awarded by the SECMA (Spanish Society of Surgery of the Hand) and completed a master’s degree in Sports Traumatology from the University of Barcelona (2010/11). Scholarship for one year by the Argentine Neuro-vascular Foundation and the Health Council of the Junta de Andalucía (1986/87) in Buenos Aires-Argentina (Faculty of Medicine) and scholarship for six months at the Longeraie Clinic in Lausanne (Switzerland) and Cantonal Hospital with Dr. Narakas. Peripheral nerve surgery, in particular on the brachial plexus (1988/89).

His professional activity has previously been carried out at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville (1993/2012), Alcalá de Henares Madrid Hospital (1990/93), Valle de los Pedroches Córdoba Hospital (1986/90), Virgen de Valme Hospital in Seville (1982/86), collaborator of the Traumatology Service of the Maternal and Child Hospital of Las Palmas De Gran Canaria.

He belongs to the scientific societies: Full Member of the Spanish Society of Traumatology and Orthopedic Surgery (SECOT); Full member of the Spanish Society of Hand Surgery, where he has held different positions on the board of directors for 12 years, including the Secretariat and the Presidency (2017/19). President of the SECMA Foundation (2019/21); full member of the Andalusian Society of Traumatology (SATO); full member of the Spanish Society of Microsurgery and Honorary Member of the Scientific Societies of Hand Surgery in Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador.

Doctor Juan Antonio Bellido

Born in Seville (1971), graduated in Medicine from the University of Seville, where he completed his doctoral studies. He is a specialist in General and Digestive System Surgery, an expert in Minimally Invasive Digestive Surgery.

He has practiced as a digestive surgeon in the Virgen Macarena Hospital in Seville (2003/05). In 2005 he moved to Rio Tinto Hospital (Huelva), where he was part of the Surgery Service, with special dedication to minimally invasive surgery. He has made several training stays in France, Belgium and the United States. Since 2017 she has been part of the Hepatobiliary Surgery Unit of the Virgen Macarena Hospital in Seville.

In addition to his work as a physician, his facet as associate professor at the University of Sevillea, where he teaches the subjects of Fundamentals of Surgery, Anesthesiology and Resuscitation. He also performs his work as director of various teacher training courses in minimally invasive digestive surgical techniques taught throughout Spain, Europe and South America.

He is a member of the following scientific societies: Spanish Society of Surgeons (AEC), Andalusian Society of Surgeons (ASAC), Section of Minimally Invasive Surgery and Technological Innovation of the Spanish Association of Surgeons (CMI-IT), Spanish Society of Surgery of the Obesity (SECO), European Hernia Society, European Hernia Society (EHS-GREPA), International Federation for Surgery of Obesity (IFSO) and European Society for Endoscopic Surgery (European Association for endoscopy Surgery and other interventional techniques, EAES). In the facet of him as a researcher, he is Author of multiple national and international publications.

The Ramse currently has 41 full professors, 20 honorary professors, six honorary professors, seven scholarship professors, two institutional professors and 373 corresponding professors and five elected corresponding professors.