The accident of the mother of Ben Affleck that had him and JLo in trouble before the wedding

Everything seemed to get complicated for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on the occasion of the celebration of their marriage. Although the couple is already married, they had decided to celebrate, starting this Friday, their three-day wedding. Nevertheless, the actor’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off a pier and cut her leg on the property in Riceboro, Georgia, where the party was planned, according to Daily Mail.

According to images published by the English newspaper, Lopez and Affleck could be seen arriving at a hospital on Friday. Ben’s mother received stitches after the accident. It was her son who found her injured and quickly called an ambulance.

According to the report, the assistance vehicle sped onto the Riceboro property at noon and spent 20 minutes at the scene before leaving for the Liberty County Medical Center. The ambulance would have reached up to 190km/h while traveling along the road accompanied by police escorts.

The festivities were supposed to kick off with a rehearsal dinner tonight, but the steady stream of vans carrying music equipment and party supplies broke up shortly after noon.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They are in one of the best moments of their marriage. Although they were married in a private ceremony in Las Vegas, the couple wanted to share their special day with family and friends. The newlyweds were already in Georgia, where would be the great event. So far it is unknown when the celebration will start.

After having married in the chapel A Little White Chapel, in the presence only of their daughters and with a dress that the actress had kept in her closet, now the celebrity couple intends to share such an important moment with all your guests in a place that also saw their love flourish.

Prior to JLo’s mother-in-law’s accident, it was known that it would take place at Affleck’s farm in Riceborowhich he acquired while he was still with the singer in 2002. According to Entertainment Tonightthis property has a special meaning for artists because it is one of the places where they enjoyed their relationship when they were engaged two decades ago.

“Ben and Jen are very excited to celebrate their wedding this weekend in Georgia. It’s a special place for them as a couple and they can’t wait to celebrate their love in front of their friends,” a source said. Entertainment Tonight.

The organizer Colin Cowiean exclusive wedding and event planner for celebrities like Nicole Kidman and the Kardashians, will be in charge of all the details of the gala. The wedding was divided into three days and in each of them there will be different activities. In some even the guests would be present.

This Friday would be the rehearsal of the main ceremony. The list of guests would participate in it, which until now has not yet been fully detailed to the public, so it is expected that they will enjoy a cocktail and a small gathering.

Saturday would be the main event of the entire wedding. The ceremony would be officiated by presenter Jay Shetty, who is a very close friend of the couple. This is the day JLo would wear a couture dress designed by Ralph Lauren to swear eternal love with her husband in front of all the attendees.

And finally on Sunday, the weekend would close with a day of a family picnic to rest from the previous day’s party. The venue is already prepared to receive all the guests and give them the best attention, although we will have to wait to find out all the details that would be documented by the magazine Vogue.

The marriage went on Thursday, one day before the three-day wedding, to the spa glow med, directed by Courtney Victor, with the aim of arriving radiant and more relaxed than ever to your big moment. It was the businesswoman herself who provided all the details of this visit to the magazine People.

According to Courtney, the interpreter of Batman and the protagonist of Wall Street Scammers they looked quite in love and eager to get married in front of all their loved ones. “They are clearly in love. They look very happy and you can see that they form a family unit… It’s just that (JLo) is always impeccable. It’s amazing how beautiful she is. She perfectly represents what a brilliant bride is, ”he mentioned to the quoted medium.

This was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s first wedding

Regarding the guest list, it is known that there will be personalities like Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and of course the actor Casey AffleckBen’s brother. Although, being such a large wedding, it is expected that important celebrities and personalities from the entertainment world will also attend.