The airline that asks its executives to work as baggage handlers at the airport

Australian airline Qantas has asked its top executives to work as baggage handlers at airports, handling baggage for three months.

This is an attempt to buy time to resolve the severe labor shortage it faces in this area.

The company’s chief operating officer revealed that it is looking for at least 100 volunteers to work at the Sydney and Melbourne airports.

Tasks include load and unload suitcasesas well as driving vehicles to move luggage through the terminals.

