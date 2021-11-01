the anomalous event that for scientists anticipates the end of the world – Libero Quotidiano





While the “greats of the Earth” were gathered in the G20, theWorld Meteorological Organization (Wmo) presented in Glasgow its report on the state of the Global Climate 2021, according to which the last seven years have been i hottest ever, reports The Republic. Alarming data that “show how the planet is changing before our eyes”, observes the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres. “The extreme events sam the new normal “, adds the Finn Petteri Taalas, which leads the Wmo. “And there is growing scientific evidence that many of them are triggered by climate change caused by human activities.”



The secretary general of the UN meteorologists highlighted the extraordinary episodes that marked 2021: “It rained, instead of snowing, for the first time ever on the summit of the Greenland ice sheet. A heat wave in Canada sent temperatures up to nearly 50 degrees in a British Columbia village. Death Valley, in California, it reached 54.4 degrees. “





“In 2021 the mean global temperature was 1.09 degrees higher compared to that of the period 1850-1900. Between 2013 and 2021, the sea level rose by 4.4 millimeters per year, compared to 2.1 millimeters per year in the period 1993-2002. The extension of the arctic ice has touched a new historical low with 4.72 million square kilometers. So the news in recent months only confirms the scenario drawn by climate scientists “, we read. Just think of the floods last July in Germany and Belgium and in China. The record heat in Canada, the fires in California, Greece and Siberia According to a study published by the journal Nature Climate Change, at least 85% of the world population has already experienced the climate emergency firsthand.



