The anti-Covid pills Molnupiravir and Paxlovid for free at the pharmacy

Here we are. At a good time, one might say, when the emergency seems to be coming to an end, but it is still good news and the times are basically those foreseen for months. Aifa today decides on the green light for the prescription of antivirals against Covid by family doctors. Barring surprises, the drug agency’s technical scientific commission (CTS) will open up to a novelty that should lead to an acceleration in the initiation of treatments. The stumbling block so far has been the times. The use of the two molecules Molnupiravir and Paxlovid, which have shown some effectiveness in preventing the development of serious disease, has been very limited in Italy. The problem is the prescription. In fact, to work the pills must be taken quickly, that is, within five days of the positive swab, and by people with important risk factors who have not yet developed a heavy form of Covid. If too much time has passed since the diagnosis, it no longer makes sense to administer them and probably for this reason the numbers of use with us are low.

Involving family doctors can make prescribing faster than hospital prescribing. Bureaucracy permitting, with the prescription of your family doctor the box of pills can be recovered immediately afterwards in the pharmacy near the house. It will be the definitive signal of the more “ordinary” management of the health emergency. Already in recent days, the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza had foreshadowed: “Now that we have more doses available, we want to allow general practitioners to be able to prescribe to encourage more widespread access”. Today there should be real, concrete news, with the free way for the family doctor’s prescription.

In the pharmacy you can have two oral antiviral drugs (pills): Pfizer’s Paxlovid – 90% effective in avoiding severe forms – and Msd’s Molnupiravir. Two therapies indicated for mildly to moderately ill patients but who have specific risk factors for severe Covid: tumors, chronic renal failure, severe pulmonary disease, primary or acquired immunodeficiency, obesity, severe cardiovascular disease and diabetes. To work, they must be taken quickly: within a maximum of 5 days from the onset of symptoms. Until now, however, they could only be prescribed by hospital specialists on the recommendation of the family doctor and distributed only in hospital pharmacies, reference centers. A complicated procedure that has held back its use: Italy has so far booked 600 thousand doses of Paxlovid, but since the beginning of February only 6,822 have been prescribed. Low numbers also for Molnupiravir: 16,732 treatments in three months, but we have 200,000 doses in stock.

There are some non-marginal organizational details to put on paper: the goal is to make sure that family doctors can contact a hospital specialist for suggestions on the use of the new treatments which, like all drugs, must be handled with cure, both for side effects and for interactions with other medicines. Then, in order to ensure the rapid availability of the patient, the issue of availability is fundamental. That is, to make sure that pharmacies have Molnupiravir and Paxlovid “on the shelves”. The so-called “distribution on account” scheme should be used. It means that the local health authorities buy the doses and then rely on the pharmacies, where the patients then go. This is a system that has already been used for years for other products by the Regions, which in any case do not all apply it with the same efficiency.

