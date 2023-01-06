The Argentine Juan Vieyra arrives in Honduras and is presented as a new signing of Real España

2023-01-06

The wait ended for the aurinegros who were looking forward to the arrival of the Argentine figure Juan Ignacio Vieyrathe second signing of Royal Spain ahead of the Clausura 2023 tournament. Although his transfer DIEZ advanced it on December 8the delay to officially announce his registration was almost a month, since first the player vacationed in his native country where he recovered from a disease in his right eye.

The flyer from Arrecifes arrived at 12 noon at the Ramon Airport villega morales and part of the staff of the aurinegro group entered the migration block of the place to give the ex-Marathón his new skin to publish it on social networks. ”Are you ready for your new life? @VieyraJuani”, tweeted the official account of the Machine, responding to the talented South American player with a postcard wearing the colors of the professors and with an inextinguishable smile.

“Ready, I’m here,” he wrote scallopwho was restricted by the leaders of the Sampedrana squad from making statements to the media present, so much so that not a single word came out of his mouth for the press microphones, not even to send a greeting to his new fans.

The Argentine played the 2022 tournaments with the marathon where he always reached the semifinals, playing 36 games in which he scored 10 goals, almost all of them great goals. In December he did not renew with the Green Monster and consequently made his arrival to the other team in the city under a one-year signature, that is, for the next two championships.