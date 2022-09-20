The artistic class stands in solidarity after the passage of Hurricane Fiona through Puerto Rico

Since yesterday, while the hurricane fiona caused a catastrophe throughout Puerto Rico, there were many figures from the artistic class who remained attentive to what was happening. Some took to social media to send messages of support and solidarity, and expressed their desire to help rebuild the island.

This morning, the Governor of Puerto Rico, Peter Pierluisireported that a total of 2,146 people and 254 pets have gone to a shelter after the atmospheric phenomenon.

One of the first music stars to react was Luis Fonsi. The interpreter of “Dolce” published a carousel on his Instagram account with photos and videos of the damage.

Strength to my Puerto Rico of the soul. We are a sign and example of a strong and resilient people, ”she wrote.

Tommy Torresfor its part, limited itself to publishing through its stories the phrase “Strength, Puerto Rico” along with an island flag and hands in prayer.

Tommy Torres reacts after the passage of Hurricane Fiona. (instagram)

His wife, the actress Karla Monroig, for its part, published a video with several images of what happened in Puerto Rico. In the background the song “Alma Boricua” was playing. However, what caught the attention was the way in which the interpreter took the opportunity to complain to the government of Puerto Rico about the way in which she had handled similar situations in the past.

“Our Puerto Rican soul cries before the pain of our land. We know the resilience of our people and we know that communities will slowly bounce back again because of the heroes who live in them. We also know how the diaspora is activated at times like this. What we still do not know and need/deserve is a transparent government that rebuilds the damage in a planned, organized, diligent, empathetic manner where the priority is the well-being of Puerto Ricans. They have a new opportunity ahead. Puerto Rico, they knocked us down again… well, we got up again, damn it.”

The exponent of urban music, Eladio CarrionIn the same way, he published a story on his Instagram account where he promised that tomorrow (today) he would find a way to help his compatriots.

Eladio Carrión reacted after the passage of Hurricane Fiona. (instagram)

Likewise, the Puerto Rican star, Ricky Martinalso used their social platforms to send “strength” to Puerto Rico and “strength to our brothers” from Dominican Republic, who would also receive a direct impact from Hurricane Fiona. She later posted a video with a message of love and solidarity to Puerto Rico.