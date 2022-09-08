The Bank of Special Drugs will reach 5,000 patients without private coverage | Public politics

The Bank of Special Drugs will reach this year 5,000 patients with exclusive public coveragewith a total investment of 1,700 million pesosY will deliver medicines to carry out more than 23,000 treatmentsreported today the Ministry of Health.

The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzettiled a tour of the facilities of the Andreani company’s logistics operations plant for pharmaceutical products, where pharmaceutical products are received and distributed supplies from the Bank of Special Drugs that are sent to the 24 jurisdictions to promote access to oncology drugs for part of the population of patients with exclusive public coverage.

The minister highlighted the effectiveness of the articulated work and focused on the importance of “having this stock of oncology drugs and with the award levels of Remediar”.

The program will have an investment of 1,700 million pesos and medicines will be delivered to assist more than 5,000 patients.

The strategy of the Space Drug Bank acts in a complementary manner to the jurisdictional coverage, with the strict purpose of equalizing the standards of health care and thus achieving greater equity in access to cancer drugs throughout the national territory.

The strategy is implemented according to the List of Complementary Oncology Medications defined by ministerial resolution, adapting purchases to the availability of each medication and compliance with the stipulated requirements.

In this framework, during the visit it was detailed that from next July the medicines acquired as a result of the International Public Tender will enter, with which the stock of the Bank of Special Drugs will be recovered and the same will be guaranteed for 18 months, they specified from the portfolio of health.

In addition, it was reported that the processes for the exclusive purchase of the following drugs are under way: cetuximab, enzalutamide, nivolumab, panitumumab, pertuzumab, trastuzumab, tretinoin, nilotinib, anti-lymphocyte immunoglobulin, pegylated asparaginase, rasburicase, and octreotide.

The meeting was also attended by the Undersecretary of Medicines and Strategic Information, Natalia Grinblat; the national director of Medicines and Health Technology, Emiliano Melero; the coordinator of the Bank of Special Drugs, Nicolás Chiarante; and the Logistics Coordinator of the Secretariat for Access to Health, Juan Pablo Saulle.