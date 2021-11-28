The baptism of MSC Virtuosa in Dubai

A few days after the baptism of MSC Seashore in Ocean Cay (Bahamas), MSC Cruises, the third cruise brand in the world, celebrated the baptism of its new flagship today November 27 in Dubai MSC Virtuosa, an important international event that testifies to the Company’s confidence in the future of the cruise industry and its long-term commitment to the United Arab Emirates.

Also this time, godmother of the ceremony is Sophia Loren, an absolute icon of world cinema, who has already baptized 17 of the 19 ships that make up the modern MSC fleet.

MSC Virtuosa, equipped with latest maritime technologies available, it is one of the largest and most advanced cruise ships in the world also in terms of attention to the environment.

The Company, in fact, shares with the United Arab Emirates the remarkable goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050 and the new cruise ship represents another step towards achieving this fundamental milestone.

MSC Virtuosa, which has been designed to deliver a dazzling experience with innovative features and facilities, can accommodate up to 6334 passengers (in addition to 1704 crew members), has 10 restaurants, 21 bars and lounges, five swimming pools, 19 decks and will offer splendid itineraries in the Arabian Sea, based in Dubai, throughout the winter season.

Guests will be able to admire some of the most beautiful destinations in the Gulf region, including Sir Bani Yas Island, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, on board they will be spoiled with the best of international cuisine, relaxing bars and lounges, world-class entertainment, and they will find the largest shopping area at sea, spa and fitness center, an aquapark and club for children and teenagers.

But that’s not all.

The main feature of MSC Virtuosa is the iconic 112-meter promenade with a magnificent LED dome, the social heart of the ship.

In addition, a unique feature that awaits passengers is the brand new MSC Starship Club, available exclusively on board the MSC Virtuosa, starring Rob, the world’s first futuristic humanoid bartender.

The inauguration event in Port Rashid, which takes place in compliance with all public safety and health protocols, is part of the celebrations surrounding the Golden Jubilee of the United Arab Emirates and coincides with the World EXPO 2020 in Dubai.

After the christening ceremony, the MSC Virtuosa will start on November 28th for her maiden voyage to the Gulf with visits to Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island and Doha.