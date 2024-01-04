The Basque Country aims to hire foreign doctors in 52 categories
He Basque Health Service-Osakidetsa started this year 2024 by opening the doors for healthcare workers from non-EU countries. In particular, Euskadi Health Department agreed that doctors and nurses from non-EU countries can now register with employment Basque healthcare. “Exemption from citizenship requirement in the temporary selection processes conducted by the Osakidetza General Office, taking into account the objective and urgent need to cover categories or functional positions Faculty of Medicine and Nursing“, the rules state.
The text was published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette of the Basque Country, emphasizing that the said release can be implemented. “for reasons of general interest” in those specialties that are declared “insufficient or difficult to reach due to staff shortages, geographical reasons or seasonal reasons.”
In this sense, the resolution of the Ministry of Health, which prescribes Gotzone Sagardui explains that “shortage specialties or specialties that are difficult to cover” will be understood as those corresponding to doctors and nurses who have available “structural personnel shortage”. In these areas Osakidetsa identified “objective need and urgent coverage” in order to be able to “adequately” guarantee healthcare needs, this is why the Ministry of Health decided to provide premises for medical and nursing workers. from outside the Union The European Union (EU) must provide its employees with sufficient professional muscle.
However, the decree states that this measure “will not be permanent, but will temporary” This means that Osakidetza will periodically “monitor” the respective needs of each medical and nursing department of the system, more or less allowing the inclusion of non-EU specialists in the Basque health system: review at least once a year”
Shortage of medical specialties in Osakidetza
It will be your own Basque healthcare system which determines and stipulates which specialties are missing. He will do this temporarily, but this Wednesday Osakidetsa already made it clear 52 medical specialties:
- Allergology
- Clinical analysis
- Pathological anatomy
- Anesthesiology and resuscitation
- Angiology and vascular surgery
- Digestive system
- Clinical biochemistry
- Cardiology
- Cardiovascular surgery
- General surgery and digestive system
- Oral and maxillofacial surgery
- Orthopedic surgery and traumatology
- Pediatric surgery
- Plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery
- Thoracic surgery
- Palliative care
- Dermatology, surgical medicine and venereology
- Endocrinology and nutrition
- Infectious diseases
- Clinical epidemiology
- Clinical pharmacology Hematology and hemotherapy
- Hospitalization at home
- Immunology
- Family medicine
- Emergency medical care
- Occupational medicine
- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- Intensive Medicine
- Internal Medicine
- Nuclear medicine
- Preventive Medicine and Public Health
- Microbiology and parasitology
- nephrology
- Pneumology
- Neurosurgery
- Clinical neurophysiology
- Neurology
- obstetrics and gynecology
- Ophthalmology
- Medical oncology
- Radiation Oncology
- Otorhinolaryngology
- Pediatrics
- Hospital pediatrics
- Psychiatry
- Child psychiatry
- X-ray diagnostics
- Rheumatology
- UGS
- Emergency Hospital
- Urology
Disadvantages in Nursing
On the other hand, Basque health noted three nursing specialties in short supply. They are as follows:
- Occupational health
- Mental health
- Matron
All of these specialties, both nurses and doctors, will be considered to be in short supply if Osakidets deems it so, based on gap between approved template for a service organization, for a certain category of specialists, and real troops that they provide services effectively; That demographic and demographic circumstances affected service organizations in relation to patient ratio by profession, which may correspond to a certain category of specialist; additional requirements or needs of specialists in connection with the inclusion new technologies or expansion of the service portfolio in affected service organizations; and in lack of coverage of these positions various systems for the provision and selection of both permanent and temporary personnel who meet citizenship requirements.
Valid from January 1
This measure applies throughout the entire territory of Osakidetza. from Monday, January 1, 2024what happened when Euskadi Public Health Law. However, despite the exemption from citizenship tax, the decree established priority for employees with Spanish citizenship: “For greater assurance, it will be required that before any offer of appointment is made to a non-EU member who has applied to be registered on the temporary recruitment lists, it will be confirmed that there are no available staff meeting the nationality requirement. , both integrated and non-integrated.”
