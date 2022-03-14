The best Apple TV+ original series and movies for 2022

Bill Murray, Scarlet Johnson, Oprah Winfrey, Leo DiCaprio, Samuel L Jackson, Catherine O’Hara and many more

One of the things that Tim Cook was clearly very proud of, during the apple eventwas the list of movies coming to Apple TV+ in 2022. And it’s no wonder Apple has spent a lot of money on top talent, both in front of and behind the camera.

The list of names that make up his productions is impressive. There’s Martin Scorcese and Leo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey and Ryan Reynolds, George Clooney and Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence and Jake Gyllenhaal, Dua Lipa and Robert De Niro. I am someone who is not really interested in the current content of Apple TV +, but with this cluster of stars I am thinking of continuing to subscribe even after my free trial ends.

APPLE TV+ ORIGINALS COMING IN 2022

Apple’s announcement was made well in advance, as some movies are labeled “coming soon” and the first firm date is June 17; day on which the winner of the sundance festival “Cha Cha Real Smooth”. This film tells the story of a college graduate who befriends young mother Dakota Johnson and her teenage daughter. The summer will also bring a beautiful documentary on the life of the late legendary Sidney Poitier and a new animated film called Luck, featuring voices from Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg and Simon Pegg.

Later in the year we have “Black and Blues,” a documentary about Louis Armstrong, and there’s also Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke in the family drama “Raymond & Ray” (pictured). Peter Farrelly’s dramatic comedy “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” stars Russell Crowe and Zac Efron. Whereas “The Sound of 007” can leave you as shaken as it is shaken.

Christmas will bring the gift of Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer and Ryan Reynolds in “Spirited”, a musical version of A Christmas Carol. And Will Smith’s drama “Emancipation” looks set to be a powerful end-of-slavery epic.

When it comes to movies, we have “Killers of the Flower Moon” by Martin Scorcese and Leo DiCaprio; starring the same actor, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone in a thriller about the serial murder of the Osage oil nation. There’s also Matthew Vaughn’s espionage thriller “Argyll.” Other big names include Blade Runner director Ridley Scott (Napoleon), Chris Evans (Spellbound), Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis (The Beanie Bubble), Jake Gyllenhall (Snow Blind) and many, many more.

They have spent a lot of money creating this content and I think they have done it smartly. As we learned with the release of Marvel movies and series to Disney+, content that you don’t own can’t be kept forever. In the technology realm, Apple is well known for wanting to control the key technologies that power its products; With Apple TV+, it’s clear that it wants to do the same with the content it streams through its subscription services.