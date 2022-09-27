The best beauty looks from the 2022 Emmys

Overcome the hangover from the Venice Film Festival and fully immersed in New York Fashion Week, we want to make a brief stop back to what happened in Los Angeles forty-eight hours ago.

The best actresses and actors from the series gathered at the Microsoft Theater to attend the award ceremony for the 2022 Emmy Awards. The dresses, accessories and jewelery were protagonists in the news chronicles but what has really caught our attention in this trusted beauty section have been the makeup and hairstyles.

The seventy-fourth edition of the most important television awards has finally returned the glamor that had been lost on previous red carpets in favor of striking looks but far from the protocol required by a gala of these characteristics.

The golden night for series actors is usually a good opportunity to see the stars away from the aesthetics that their characters force them to and as they put themselves in the hands of the best professionals in the world, the result is brutal.

We wanted to zoom in The best makeup and hairstyles of the 2022 Emmy Awards and we have to say that… there is a level.

Really flattering and copyable makeup, very sophisticated hairstyles, well elaborated, proposals, in general, quite original. In short, a beauty with a very careful appearance, as well as attractive. Gone seems to be the fashion of wearing a haute couture dress with an I-came-from-the-beach-and-I-dressed-in-the-car look popularized by Jennifer Aniston and which, it must be said, masterfully dominated the American.

Hairdressers and makeup artists must be happy because the actresses return to sophistication, to what is structured and worked. Good examples of this are the actresses Zendaya, Lily James, Elle Fanning, Jung Ho-yeon, Amanda Seyfried or Julia Garner, whose beauty looks we bring here today.

1. ZENDAYA

The fashionable girl wore a Grace Kelly-inspired bouffant hairstyle (according to her hairstylist, Tony Medina) with ‘Bardot’ satin black bow detailing.

A very her makeup: well-touched eyebrows, without being excessive, bright nude lips with an acid touch, a discreet ‘cateye’ eyeliner and fabulous eyelashes… Sheika Daley did her makeup with Lancôme products.

Now, if something caught our attention, it was, as always, her skin. Her makeup artist used the famous product that is already in Spain, ALLEVEN Color Shield in a sand tone (combined with amber) on the skin of the neckline and arms. It is a moisturizing body makeup that covers imperfections, formulated with pigments that adapt to skin tone. The result is a flawless natural shine with an even finish.

2. LILY JAMES

Her hair is cool but what do you say about the makeup? Spectacular.

The creator, Sofía Tilbury, assisted by the products of her aunt Charlotte’s line. Browns and bronzes that match her wonderful Versace, with the new hair color and that travel from the eyes to the lips, without skipping a detail that we love and that we are beginning to see in many looks: the touch of highlighter in the tear duct.

The lips, following the trend that cries out for a ’90s revival’, are outlined on the outside (the technique is called ‘overlip’) in brown and filled with a satin tone that suits her incredibly well.

3. JUNG HO-YEON

If there is a chic and elegant look in this edition of the 2022 Emmys, it is that of the nominee for The Squid Game.

To the cuteness of her hairstyle, gathered behind the ears for an air like Audrey Hepburn passed through TikTok (according to the hairdresser Jenny Cho, who prepared the hair with products from Augustinus Bader, recently arrived in Spain) and with babybangs of bangs false, she adds porcelain-like skin with a slightly rosy cheek and a clean smile, with just enough makeup.

The final detail, a brooch placed in the center of the hairline. Original, feminine and capable of stealing flashes from Zendaya herself.

4. AMANDA SEYFRIED

It was the really elegant counterpoint of the gala. With a classic bun parted in the center, pale pink eye shadow and pretty raspberry pink lips, she had everything to turn heads.

The creator of the look, makeup artist Genevieve Herr, who used Lancôme products, chose pink and lilac shadows from Hypnôse Palette’s Reflect D’Amethyste palette and L’Absolu Rouge stick in shade 264 Peu-Etre Cream.

All of this masterfully chosen to match the luxurious Armani Privé dress, which was studded with iridescent sequins creating a 100% mermaid style.

5. ELLE FANNING

A very original beauty look, with a false bob and doll makeup.

It’s corny, yes. But isn’t she wearing a floor-length dress studded with pastel pink flowers? The youngest of the Fannings adores a vintage look, an eyeliner with a corner, a pink blush and a hairpin with rhinestones. This time she has put it all on. And she has added a false eyelash.

The hairstyle, in which the blonde has curled her hair under her ears, is intended to be a touch of ‘Old Hollywood’ glamor in the middle of the red carpet.

6. JULIA GARNER

Her signature curls, perfectly perfect as always, were put in the hands of Bobby Eliot, who enhanced them with the ghd mini curler.

In makeup, slightly smoky bronze eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and groomed and groomed eyebrows, with nude lips.