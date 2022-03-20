The best movies on Star Plus available right now

Titles that have never been seen before in Latin America, classics rescued from Disney’s powerful library to 100 percent Latin productions are available on Star Plus. The sister service of Disney Plus ensures that it has a lot to challenge Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO Max; as evidenced by best movies on star plus available today.

You did not know? Star Plus is a service focused on the most adult audience and that operates exclusively in Latin America with content from Disney studios that is not available on Disney Plus. In the United States, this “role” is fulfilled by Hulu, while in Spain and other European countries, Star was integrated as part of the Disney Plus offer.

The King’s Man (2021)

The King’s Man, A prequel to the successful Kingsman franchise, it tells the origins of the first independent intelligence agency. Tasked with putting an end to the plans of history’s worst tyrants and criminals, including Rasputin (Rhys Ifans), the spies of King’s Man use a luxury tailoring business as a front for the secret agency.

Rotten Tomatoes: 42%

Gender: action, comedy, adventure.

Cast: Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Classification: R

Duration: 131 minutes.

StarPlus

CAT (2021)

CAT is a film that is based on the story of Tiago PZK, a young man from the suburbs of Buenos Aires (Argentina), who with a life of lack seeks his future in music and rhymes, until tragedy shakes him, freeing his creativity, but also taking him to the brink of death.

Gender: drama, crime, music.

Cast: Alberto Ajaka, Daniel Araoz, Javier De Nevares.

Director: Peta Rivero and Homos

Classification: R

Duration: 90 minutes.

StarPlus

The French Dispatch (2021)

The French Dispatch takes the audience to a French city to experience the last moments of a particular newspaper. The plot, which is based on a love letter to journalists, is an anthology of three stories. As usual in the works of director Wes Anderson, in addition to the symmetrical settings and pastel colors, the film has a star-studded cast.

Rotten Tomatoes: 74%

Gender: comedy, drama.

Cast: Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe.

Director: Wes Anderson.

Classification: R

Duration: 207 minutes.

StarPlus

The Last Duel (2021)

Adapted from the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager, The Last Duel is Ridley Scott’s most recent work after a break of more than three years. The film tells the true story of a 14th-century duel between a French knight and his squire, after the former accused the latter of raping his wife. In addition to Scott’s return, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon meet again on screen, with Damon in the title role.

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Gender: historical drama.

Distribution: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck, Marton Csokas

Director: Ridley Scott

Classification: R

Duration: 153 minutes

When the children return (2017)

when the children return is a Mexican comedy inspired by the movie when the children leave by Juan Bustillo Oro. Manuel (Fernando Luján) and Adelina (Carmen Maura) are happy with their lives, but everything changes when their three children decide to return home. Overwhelmed by the situation, they carry out a plan to sabotage them and restore peace.

Rotten Tomatoes: 60%

Gender: comedy

Distribution: Fernando Lujan, Cecilia Suarez, Carmen Maura, Irene Azuela, Diana Bovio

Director: Hugo Lara

Classification: GP

Duration: 100 minutes

Free Guy / Taking Over (2021)

Ryan Reynolds stars in this comedy adventure as a bank teller who discovers he’s actually a sideline player of FreeCity, an open world video game. However, he decides to transform into the hero of his own story to save his friends from being eliminated by the creator of the game.

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Gender: comedy, science fiction

Distribution: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi

Director: shawn levy

Classification: PG-13

Duration: 115 minutes

StarPlus

Holiday Friends (2021)

Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji) befriend partiers Ron (John Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner) while vacationing at a resort in Mexico. Marcus and Emily are a sensible couple who are about to get married, but with their new friends they enjoy a week of debauchery. Months later, Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at the wedding, creating real chaos.

Rotten Tomatoes: 62%

Gender: comedy, adventure

Distribution: Lynn Whitfield, King Bach, Robert Wisdom, John Cena, Meredith Hagner

Director: Clay Tarver

Classification: R

Duration: 103 minutes

StarPlus

The Devils Wears Prada (2006)

Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway) is an aspiring journalist who lands a job as a junior personal assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the cold and almost ruthless editor-in-chief of the prestigious fashion magazine. runways. While earning Miranda’s trust and respect, Andy is torn between remaining in an environment marked by betrayals or fulfilling his dream as a journalist.

Rotten Tomatoes: 62%

Gender: comedy, adventure

Distribution: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Adrian Grenier, Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt

Director: David Frankel

Classification: PG-13

Duration: 109 minutes

StarPlus

Nomadlands (2021)



Oscar winner for best film in 2021, Nomdland tells the story of Fern (Frances McDormand), a woman who sells all her belongings to embark on a journey across the western United States, after the factory where she works closes due to the recession. After buying a truck that she uses as a home, she joins a nomadic group that teaches her how to survive adversity with minimal resources.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Gender: drama

Distribution: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Linda, Bob Wells

Director: Chloe Zhao

Qualification: R

Duration: 108 minutes

StarPlus

The Empty Man (2020)

Ex-cop James Lasombra (James Badge Dale), affected by the violent deaths of his wife and son, begins to investigate the strange disappearance of his friend Nora’s (Marin Ireland) daughter. After some events, Lasombra begins to suspect that the incident could be related to a supernatural entity.

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

Gender: horror, thriller, mystery

Distribution: James Badge Dale, Owen Teague, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Joel Courtney

Director: David Prior

Qualification: R

Duration: 137 minutes

StarPlus

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Dead Pool 2, Wade Wilson’s second film, stands out for its unique mix of carnage, relentless humor and surprising emotional resonance. Everything good about the first film is taken to the extreme, with Deadpool (Ryan Reinolds) butchering yakuzas while Dolly Parton croons, as well as plenty of short-lived superheroes and post-credits scenes that shatter the history of superhero movies.

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

Gender: comedy, adventure, fantasy, action

Distribution: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz

Director: wade wilson

Qualification: R

Duration: 120 minutes

StarPlus

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)



Bohemian Rhapsody is a biopic of the legendary British rock band Queen and its charismatic frontman Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek). Joined by guitarist Brian May (Gwilym Lee), drummer Roger Taylor (Ben Hardy) and bassist John Deacon (Joseph Mazzello), the group shocked the world in the 1970s. The film delves into Mercury’s wild lifestyle , the recognition of his bisexuality and his death.

Rotten Tomatoes: 60%

Gender: biography, drama, music

Distribution: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello

Director: Bryan Singer

Qualification: PG-13

Duration: 135 minutes

StarPlus

Die Hard / Hard to Kill (1988)

Die Hard (Hard to Kill in Latin America) is the film that turned Bruce Willis into John McClane, a New York policeman who visits Los Angeles to recover his ex-wife Holly Gennaro-McClane (Bonnie Bedelia), just when terrorists attack and take over the building of offices where she works. John is the only man who can stand in his way. Often imitated, it has not been surpassed.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Gender: action

Distribution: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Alexander Godunov, Bonnie Bedelia

Director: John McTiernan

Classification: R

Duration: 132 minutes

StarPlus

Judith (2019)

judy is a biographical film about the life of Judy Garland (Renée Zellweger), the iconic Hollywood actress remembered for her role as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz (1939). The film reviews his career from adolescence and his excesses and emotions in his adult life.

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

Gender: drama, historical, biography, music

Distribution: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock

Director: Rupert Goold

Rating: PG-13

Duration: 118 minutes

StarPlus

JojoRabbit (2019)

JojoRabbit tells the story of Johannes “Jojo” Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis), a lonely German boy who is a member of the Hitler Youth, who finds himself caught up in a contradiction when he discovers that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl at home. That’s when his imaginary friend (Taika Waititi), a particular version of Adolf Hitler, intervenes.

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Gender: comedy, drama

Distribution: Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi, Sam Rockwell

Director: Taika Waititi

Qualification: PG-13

Duration: 108 minutes

StarPlus

Taken / Relentless Pursuit (2008)

Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) is a former member of the Green Berets who uses all his skills to rescue his teenage daughter (Maggie Grace), who was kidnapped in Paris along with a friend by an organization of women traffickers. Although that of Taken It’s not an original plot, Neeson’s masterful performance makes the movie worth watching.

Rotten Tomatoes: 59%

Gender: action, mystery and thriller

Distribution: Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen

Director: Pierre Morell

Rating: PG-13

Duration: 91 minutes

StarPlus

