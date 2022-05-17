The best movies with Angelina Jolie to see on Netflix tonight.

The most beautiful woman in the world: Angelina Jolie, Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian activist. The 5 best movies with Jolie streaming on Netflix

You like Angelina Jolie? Do you want to see the best performances of him? We offer you 5 movies to watch on Netflix with the beautiful American actress.

We have chosen this selection of films with Angelina Jolie among the various titles proposed by Netflix to better appreciate the skills of the actress.

An actress of immense talent and incomparable beauty, so much so that she has been repeatedly declared the most fascinating and beautiful woman in the world.

Angelina Jolie American from Los Angeles in addition to being one of the most appreciated interpreters of modern cinema is also considered among the 100 most influential people in the world thanks to her humanitarian activity of Ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Not everyone knows, however, that the first steps taken by the actress were in the world of fashion and the first appearances on video were in some video clips including those for the songs of the Meat Loaf, Antonello Venditti And Lenny Kravitz.

The first film in which it can be admired was Trying to get out in 1982.

It will be 10 years before Angelina Jolie traces the cinematic scenes again in Cyborg 2.

But it is with the advent of the 2000s that Angelina Jolie reaches global success thanks to the interpretation of Lara Croft in Tomb Raiderthe archaeologist heroine who sees her as a protagonist also in the following episodes.

In 2006 he starred in The Good Shepherd – The shadow of power directed by Robert De Niro while six years earlier in 2000 she had already won the Academy Award for Best Actress for the film Interrupted girls.

She fails to repeat the success of the golden statuette in 2009 when she is nominated for best actress for Changeling but the prizes for Jolie do not come only from the film business.

Her humanitarian commitment with the United Nations has earned her other prestigious awards.

Pr la Jolie is not just a facade commitment so much so that the American actress has adopted three children in different parts of the world Cambodia, Ethiopia, and Vietnam where he carried out his activities in support of children.

Three marriages behind Jolie, the first with Johnny Lee Miller who starred with her in the movie Hackers then Billy Bob Thornton also known on the set of the film False track and finally the most talked about union of international cinema with Brad Pitt from which she separated in 2016.

Thriller film with Angelina Jolie

The tourist

Entirely shot in the splendid natural locations of Paris and Venice, The Tourist is a film with Angelina Jolie and Johnny Deppre-adaptation of the French film Anthony Zimmer interpreted on the occasion by another beautiful woman of the cinema, Sophie Marceau.

The Tourist tells the story of an Interpol secret agent controlled by Inspector John Acheson, played by Paul Bettany.

Angelina Jolie in this film plays the lover of the villain Alexander Pearce, played by Johnny Depp, who after a colossal tax evasion has changed the characteristics thanks to a surgery.

Comedy film with Angelina Jolie

Mr & Mrs Smith

Galeotto was the film and who interpreted it.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith it constituted the occasion of meeting between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt who later become her third husband. According to the gossip reports, the two fell in love during the filming.

The story is about a family, made up of husband and wife, who, beyond the appearances of a normal couple, actually hide a secret, are both paid killers.

The problem, however, is that each ignores the second life of the other, until they find themselves armed against each other.

Drama film with Angelina Jolie

Interrupted Girls

Angelina Jolie’s Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Interrupted girls is a story of friendship and madness and the inability to accept the differences caused by mental pathologies.

Together with Jolie, also Winona Ryder’s masterful interpretation.

Although she does not have a primary role, she is considered by many to be the best interpretation of Angelina Jolie, in the course of her immense film career.

Action movie with Angelina Jolie

Salt

An action-packed film where Angelina Jolie gives her best.

Saltsurname of the secret agent of the CIA is suspected of being an infiltrator in the pay of the Russian secret services.

Returning to her homeland after being a prisoner in Korea, Agent Salt carries out her plan to kill the Soviet president.

The plan goes awry and the agent will have to sweat to save his skin and finally put his plan to fruition.

Sentimental film with Angelina Jolie

Changeling

Changeling it is a documentary film because it tells a story that really happened in Los Angeles in the 1930s.

Angelina Jolie plays Christine Collinsmother of little Walter who disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

After the first investigation, the police deliver a child to the woman, believing it to be her son, but faced with the woman’s obstinacy in not recognizing her son, the police decide to dismiss the case accusing Collins of being crazy.

Only the stubbornness of the mother will be able to prove the existence and responsibilities of a serial killer, Gordon Nothcott.

The film sees directing Clint Eastwood

