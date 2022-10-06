The best pretext to see ‘Passage to paradise’

Five reasons to see A Passage to Paradise, the new film by Julia Roberts and George Clooney

The presence of its protagonists. The chemistry that exists between Julia Roberts and George Clooney it’s undeniable. After interviewing them a few weeks ago and witnessing how well they get along or seeing some behind-the-scenes images online, we know that the atmosphere on the set of the movie was the best when this pair got together to perform their scenes. .

The really interesting thing is that, although neither the story nor their characters require them to demonstrate the extensive record they have as actors, each one does their job with surgical precision. They take advantage of every moment to project the naturalness with which they behave in front of the camera after decades of dedicating themselves to the acting profession. There are the timing perfect of George Clooney and the legendary smile of Julia Robertsas well as the subtleties that each one injects into their characters to make them feel alive and that we create the past history they shared, even when they only give details of it.

Director Ol Parker with Julia Roberts and George Clooney

(Joe Maher/Joe Maher/Getty Images)



Ol Parker’s address. The simplicity of the script passage to paradise it was a double-edged sword since, in the end, the film could have turned into a romantic comedy full of clichés and stereotypes, physical comedy jokes and a totally predictable ending… and boy, are all these elements present! Just think that the director was in charge of the film Mama Mia! here we go againsequel to the original film starring meryl streep and with the music of ABBA.

However, the filmmaker knew how to dose the story and the energy of his actors to turn the film into a pleasant journey from beginning to end, in which the love story of the young protagonists comes out too much, because it is not them we are going to Let’s see.

That yes, the film is free of surprises, but full of talent and opportunities for each member of the cast to demonstrate it, as well as a high level of production, which makes us overlook that everything is too perfect, so much so that the hair of Julia Roberts it always looks in its place, regardless of the humidity and the heat that -obviously- there was during the filming.