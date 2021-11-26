The best video games to discover the wonders of virtual reality

With a price (on offer for Black Friday) of 349 euros for model a 128 GB and of 449 euros for that from 256 GB, the viewer of the company acquired by the Facebook / Meta group is not only able to work without the aid of external devices such as PCs and smartphones, but if necessary, thanks to the cable Oculus Link, can also be used on a traditional computer to enjoy games not necessarily designed for Quest devices. But what are the best games to discover the wonders of virtual reality? Here are the ten favorite titles from the editors of Mastergame.

BEAT SABER – One of the best games to experience in VR: it is a rhythm game in which to slice colored blocks to the rhythm of music by virtually grabbing “lighsabers”, similar to the lightsabers of Star Wars. The game involves the use of the two motion controllers to shake hands horizontally or vertically, with ten pre-installed songs it’s a editor with which to create your own custom tracks. Beat Saber is a fast-paced and addicting game not to be missed.

HALF-LIFE ALYX – While everyone was waiting for the third installment of the Half-Life saga, Valve surprised the gaming industry with a new episode conceived exclusively for VR: set in the same universe, this title puts us in the shoes of Alyx Vance and represents one of the best uses of virtual reality, thanks to original mechanics and a noteworthy attention to detail that shines through not only when battling alien enemies, but also when solving puzzles in the heart of City 17.

JURASSIC WORLD: AFTERMATH – If you loved Steven Spielberg’s movie saga, then Jurassic World: Aftermath is the game for you. It is a videogame set between the events of Jurassic World and the sequel Fallen Kingdom, halfway between solving puzzles and investigating. Here you will need to find useful information as you wander around the structures of the Jurassic park, trying to avoid the jaws of the insatiable prehistoric dinosaurs. If you want to experience some terror firsthand, this is the game.

RESIDENT EVIL 4 VR – The horror saga par excellence arrives in virtual reality with a re-edition of the historic fourth chapter, which further distorts the mechanics of an episode that was revolutionary at the time: This version of the GameCube classic includes new mechanics that make Leon S. Kennedy’s adventure even more immersive, literally transforming the experience into a truly enveloping horror that uses VR to project us into Capcom’s deadly embrace of the undead.

SKYRIM VR – Fresh off a birthday, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the most influential RPGs in gaming history. Its VR version, which can be used by connecting Quest 2 to the PC via the Oculus Link cable, allows you to venture into a medieval world full of activities, memorable characters and legendary feats using a realistic control system, engaging and fun. The experience is so immersive that you can turn a blind eye to the graphics that are certainly no longer in step with the times.

STRIDE – Run like a parkour expert in a virtual world? It’s possible thanks to Stride, a freerunning game in which you can jump, slide, climb here and there, but also run on walls and much more on the roofs of a city that pushes the gamer to overcome his limits. This is a particularly demanding experience from a physical point of view, and which may not be suitable for everyone given the very high risk of encountering the so-called “motion sickness”. The more daring, however, will experience truly unique emotions!

SUPERHOT VR – A futuristic game created by a group of friends during a Game Jam which, after having depopulated on PC and consoles, takes on a completely different flavor with virtual reality: Superhot VR, like its original version, is a shooter in which time only passes when the player moves, in which one shot is enough to be killed and where in order to pass the level you have to study the movements of the opponents, moving just enough to avoid their blows and kill them. Engaging and intriguing in an almost obsessive way!

THE WALKING DEAD: SAINTS & SINNERS – One of the first triple-A video games made for Oculus Quest, the single-player adventure set in the world of The Walking Dead takes us to a zombie-filled New Orleans by focusing everything on a series of pillars, such as a system of decisions and consequences, advanced crafting for building equipment, and a combat system that combines melee solutions, stealth infiltration and firearms. Not to be missed.

THUMPER – A game that shines thanks to the excellent use of music, projecting us into space as a frantic beetle that must move in the surrounding environment avoiding being hit by enemies or crashing into obstacles. A game that becomes more and more challenging and engaging thanks to the amazing soundtrack, which pushes to continuously improve in order to obtain a record score.

VADER IMMORTAL: A STAR WARS VR SERIES – Certainly could not miss a franchise like Star Wars, and among the games based on the universe created by George Lucas, the Vader Immortal series is certainly one of the most successful in the field of virtual reality. As the Sith lord, the three-act adventure allows us to defeat enemies using Vader’s lightsaber and solve environmental puzzles using the telekinetic powers of the Force. There is even a Dojo where you can train to learn how to handle the lighsaber.

