The blunt bob, the haircut that favors all faces and ages that conquered Queen Letizia

If there is a haircut that has become the protagonist in recent seasons, that’s the bob cut. This type of hair has come to stay in infinite versions, and each season one of them stands out more than another. This spring and summer the blunt bob is chosen to become the haircut of the season. And if you don’t know what it is, we’ll tell you everything.

The blunt bob has ceased to be simply the haircut that everyone wanted to wear to become an icon of the hair imaginary. There have been many celebrities and influencers who have fallen for him, including Queen Letizia. This is how street style has conquered, and now everyone wants to wear it. And the truth is, we fully understand why.

Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, Irina Shayk, Emma Stone, Gigi Hadid. There is no one who can resist this haircut, and it is perfect for all types of faces and most importantly, for any age. Hence its versatility and ease when it comes to wearing it, like most versions of the bob cut. What did you actually sew the blunt bob on? Alberto Sanguino, creator of Longueras, is clear about the keys to this cut “The bob cut is a hairstyle that it can be presented in different sizes, but always above the shoulders. The key is that it leaves the neck uncovered, taking advantage of the natural fall of the hair to fill it with life and movement”.

“The blunt bob is one of the most demanded haircuts in our salons because it really favors all types of hair and face shapes”. And, as the expert explains, this type of cut is adapted according to the type of oval “We usually leave the bob cut longer for rounder faces and shorter for longer ones. And, we also customize the bob cut parade. For example, for fine hair, we carry out a very light soft blunting to increase the density of the hair” adds Alberto.

It has become the reference hairstyle. and everything indicates that it has come to stay. If you have not yet fallen for its charms, perhaps it is time to locate your nearest salon