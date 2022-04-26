The Board does not give way to Pedro Pierluisi’s budget due to a gap of $100 million

When examining what would be the second fiscal year for Puerto Rico since the restructuring of the central government’s debt, the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF) concluded that the budget recommended by the administration of Peter Pierluisi is contrary to the federal PROMESA law and chose to make adjustments to it and require the adoption of new controls for next July 1.

In a 29-page letter, the Board agreed to budget increases for certain agencies to finance particular prevention initiatives aimed at minors, additional resources to pay for the fuel used by government vehicles given the rise in crude oil prices, the recruitment of firefighters and even to contribute more funds to the pension trust.

But in turn, the Board granted less funds than requested by the Pierluisi administration or rejected additional allocations to the University of Puerto Ricoto the Correctional Health program, to the Department of Natural Resources to pay for the hiring of lifeguards, to the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration in Washington -which was requesting additional funds for the delegation that seeks the annexation of the island and the leasing of space-, as well as to the Institute of Forensic Sciencesamong others.

In the aggregate, the Board sought to reconcile a gap of $100 million between the collection objectives established by that body and Pierluisi’s budget proposal.

When objecting to the budget increases claimed by Pierluisi, the Board indicated that, in some cases, the Executive did a double counting exercise; in others, it used federal funds allocated through Medicare that would not be recurrent; and, in other instances, because the agency did not convincingly justify the request or did not make the savings that would have served to cover the proposed initiatives.

As a result, the changes made by the Board would leave the government budget charged to the General Fund and for special laws for fiscal year 2023 in the order of $12,473 million.

In this figure, the Board contemplates some $168 million in fees corresponding to the Title III process still underway or related to the implementation of the Central Government’s Plan of Adjustment (PDA).

Also, Some $191 million are included to cover approved salary increases for various public employees, including educators and government staff. Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

While the Board made budget adjustments in practically the one hundred agencies that make up the central government, the body also required the Pierluisi government that, when submitting budget resolutions to the Legislature, the language of the budget includes various provisions aimed at keep the money that enters the treasury in the accounts of the Department of the Treasury and the creation of a 2.5% budget reserve that will be maintained by the Office of Management and Budget (OGP) and that would only be released under certain conditions.

“If actual General Fund revenues for the first eight months of fiscal year 2023 fail to meet the revenue projection for that period, the percentage amount withheld from each appropriation that may be taxed and disbursed will be reduced proportionately to the variance negative in the budget between projected and actual revenues to the General Fund”says the letter signed by the president of the Board, David Skelland in which agencies such as the Department of Public Security, dependencies linked to the health sector, as well as the PayGo system that covers public sector pensions, are exempted from the budgetary reserve.

The notification of violation by the government constitutes one of the steps that the Board must follow according to the budget approval process provided in the federal Promesa law.

Under federal statute, the government has the opportunity to correct the budget to reflect the changes made by the Board and give way to the approval process in the Legislature. If the Executive and the Legislature do not produce a budget to the satisfaction of the agency, it may certify the program of income and expenses that it deems appropriate.

As in previous years, the language of the budget resolution must establish that budget allocations not used in a fiscal year will have to be eliminated, except in the case of money for permanent works already committed before June 30, among other criteria.

Similarly, the Board required the Pierluisi administration to include the conditions under which the Emergency Reserve would be accessedan item that the Executive has sought to use – albeit unsuccessfully – since the beginning of the year in the face of the adverse impact of the war in Ukraine on crude oil prices and required the presentation of multiple compliance plans in agencies such as the Department of Education and the implementation of a plan for the government to comply with obtaining property and flood insurance.