The bored but precious monkey and the VIPs unleashed with Nft

Beyond the prospects of immediate profit, some heavy endorsements to Non-Fungible Tokens seem to follow the logic of an advertising deal. In Italy the phenomenon is proceeding slowly

On Tuesday Paris Hilton was a guest on the Tonight Show hosted by American comedian Jimmy Fallon. At one point, the heiress of the Hilton’s assets began to talk about Nft, Non-Fungible Tokens at the center of a recent gold hunt in the crypto sector. More precisely, he spoke of “monkeys”. The reference was to a particularly successful series, the “Bored Ape Yacht Club“, that has prompted many users to spend a fortune on “ownership” of a custom cartoon-style monkey. Fallon, in the grip of a truly unconvincing enthusiasm, replied that he too had a monkey of that type. Frost. If you are a fan of awkward silence, you can catch it all on YouTube (a news site called the clip “the longest 77 seconds ever”).

What Hilton’s host seems to prove is the distance that still separates the unbridled hype that NFT enjoys in some circles from the sensitivity of the average American – and not only. To complicate things are certainly the technicalities inherent in the functioning of the blockchain, the technology on which cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens are based, Nft, non-fungible tokens. But these don’t seem to have stopped legions of newbies from staking their savings on Bitcoin or other more or less opaque currencies. Above the computational tangle that makes them work, Bitcoins are still a pretty straightforward thing: money.

NFTs do nothing but complicate what was already complex, creating a business – at least for now – on the basis of ownership certificates of a digital work. There is, however, a problem: the aforementioned monkeys, as is now known, can be seen by everyone. Anyone can “save” an NFT as a jpeg on their computer; so what good are they? This is a particularly difficult knot to unravel, suspended between planning, law and philosophy. Or maybe something that doesn’t make sense.

Be that as it may, it will also be because of this confusion that the adoption of NFT by the famous – artists, presenters, actors – is rather clumsy, as evidenced by the offending clip of the Tonight Show.

The category of VIPs that has proved most comfortable with the display of these tokens is that of rappers, always quite inclined to a certain ostentation of valuables – real or intangible. And so here is Lil Nas X, who has been paying attention to the blowing wind for years, but also Eminem, who has recently paid out $ 462,000 for a single NFT. And then the aforementioned Hilton but also William Shatner, a famous Star Trek actor, who learned to earn money by selling his photographs as NFT.

Beyond the prospects of immediate profit, some weighty endorsements seem to follow the logic of an advertising deal. At the beginning of January, Matt Damon starred in a slightly ridiculous commercial for the crypto.com service. “Fortune kisses the lucky ones”, read the video’s slogan, in which an ambitious parallel was attempted between investment in the sector and space exploration. A few days later the site admitted that it had suffered a hacker attack in which digital assets worth 30 million dollars were lost: long live the lucky ones.

In Italy the phenomenon is proceeding slowly. Achille Lauro was among the first to invest in NFT, also creating one during one of his concerts. Also Alessandro Catellan announced it had bought its first token last week with an Instagram post whose comments seem to fall into the usual two categories: industry-like complimenting users and the rest of the world confused and a little disappointed. As if those who invested money in this business did not understand the consternation – or repulsion – of those who, on the other hand, prefer an idea of ​​free web – and art – in which everything is not necessarily someone’s, put up for sale, at the center of a speculation. Perhaps this is also why Jimmy Fallon failed to convince his own audience of his move.