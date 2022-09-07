The brands of Gigi, Bella, Mohamed and Anwar Hadid



Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid in New York in 2019. Photo by Gotham/GC Images

More discreet than the inevitable Kardashian Jenner clan, the Hadid family has also begun to beat the iron of notoriety while it is still hot. Become famous in 2012, thanks to season 3 of The Real Housewives of Bevely Hills, Yolanda Hadid then ensured the success of her daughters Gigi and Bella in the world of fashion. Today, they are among the most sought-after and best-paid models in the world, chaining parades for the big houses, magazine covers and prestigious muse contracts. Recently, the two top models have embraced a career as entrepreneurs, like their father and their brother. From Kin Euphorics, Bella’s soft drinks, to Guest In Residence, Gigi’s cashmere brand, to Mohamed and Martyr’s caviar, to Anwar’s unisex jewelry, discover these must-have brands.



Kin Euphorics, Bella Hadid’s brand of adaptogenic herbal drinks ©kineuphorics

Bella Hadid and Kin Euphorics soft drinks With her chiseled features, confident gait and mysterious gaze, Bella Hadid quickly became one of the most popular models in fashion houses, but also with the public, for her looks off duty to her taste for the 2000s. After having been the muse of Dior beauty, Versace, Jean Paul Gaultier or Fendi, Bella Hadid collaborates with the American label Chrome Hearts and offers her collections of jeans, T-shirts and sunglasses. In 2019, working 17 hours non-stop, followed by parties and social events, while suffering from Lyme disease – and then on the verge of burnout – Bella Hadid discovered Kin Euphorics, a sparkling drink enriched with adaptogens, those plants and fungi that help the body adapt to stress. Won over, the American top contacted the brand’s founder, Jen Batchelor, and quickly became her partner. Today, Bella Hadid has definitely drawn a line under alcohol and no longer swears by her well-being drinks offered in cans with psychedelic colors. In parallel, Belle Hadid also joins the cast of season 3 of the drama series Ramyavailable on Hulu.



Guest in Residence, Gigi Hadid’s cashmere brand. @guestinresidence

Gigi Hadid and Guest In Residence cashmere sweaters With her sunny face and athletic physique, Gigi Hadid embodies another vision of contemporary beauty. Posing from the age of 5 for the American brand Guess, Gigi Hadid became a queen of the catwalks after posing for the CR Fashion Book, Carine Roitfeld’s magazine in 2014. Muse of the French houses Balmain and Chanel or even Tom Ford and Prada, she signed a collaboration with the American label Tommy Hilfiger in 2016, Tommy x Gigi. Since mother of a little girl, born of her union with the singer Zayn Malik of One Direction, Gigi Hadid has been more discreet on the podiums and has joined, as a co-host, the reality show Next in Fashion, a stylist contest broadcast on Netflix. In the middle of a particularly calm summer of 2022, Gigi Hadid discreetly revealed via Instagram her new project for the start of the school year. Specializing in cashmere, the Guest In Residence brand, of which she is the founder and creative director, will be officially unveiled on September 7, 2022.



Caviar Hadid, the caviar brand of Mohamed Hadid @mohamedhadid

Mohamed Hadid and the caviar Hadid Caviar Former athlete and renowned real estate developer, Mohamed Hadid is also renowned in Los Angeles for his luxury hotels and mansions. In 2021, the American-Jordanian entrepreneur of Palestinian origin officially launched the first brand of caviar from a celebrity, soberly called Hadid Caviar. Already a partner of chef Joël Robuchon in Paris and Dubai, of the Amfar gala in Cannes and of the Harrods department store in London, Hadid Caviar is making a remarkable entrance into France with the La Maison du Caviar restaurant in early summer 2022. Moreover, until October 31, the Golden Triangle institution (located at 21, rue Quentin-Bauchart, Paris VIII), is offering for sale a Caviar Hadid collector’s box decorated with a painting by Mohamed Hadid.



Martyre, Anwar Hadid’s unisex jewelry brand