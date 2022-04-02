The bulletin in Liguria, 1,576 new cases. The number of hospitalizations is stable. Italy, 14.8% positivity rate

Genoa – They are 1,576 new cases coronavirus positivity found in Liguria in 24 hours, compared to 2,497 swabs and 8,235 rapid tests.

Hospitalizations and deaths

The figure for hospitalizations in Liguria is almost stable (up by two units). The total number of hospitalized patients is 258, of which 8 are in intensive care. Yesterday, the Ligurian local health authorities sent two death reports to the Ministry of Health, relating to patients aged 74 and 92.

The situation in Italy, 14.8% positivity rate

The number of infections fell from 74,350 to 70,803 while the deaths from 154 fell to 129 but the positivity rate due to the lower number of tampons performed rose by four decimal places to 14.85. There are 17 more hospitalized in intensive care units, 32 fewer in medical wards.

In Lombardy cases slightly down from 9,053 to 8,782, while in Piedmont from 3,109 they drop to 2,665.

There are 6,821 new Covid infections identified with swabs in the last 24 hours in Veneto (yesterday it was 7,333). The presence of the virus in the region therefore remains high, where there are also 20 more victims than yesterday. Hospital numbers recorded a decrease in the number of beds occupied by Covid patients in the medical area, 806 (-34), while that of hospitalized patients in intensive care rose slightly, 61 (+2).

New coronavirus cases fall from 4,941 to 4,600 in Emilia Romagna based on about 22 thousand swabs in the last 24 hours, average age 44 years. Admissions are stable in intensive care (36 patients, average age 69 years), while they rise in the other Covid departments: there are 1,162 patients, 23 more since yesterday.

The new cases of Coronavirus in Italy just drop from 4,793 to 4,698, average age 43 years Tuscany where today there are 7 deaths. Today there are a total of 891 hospitalized (8 less than yesterday), of 36 in intensive care (+8). The healed grow by 0.4% and reach 934,792 (94.1% of total cases), while the currently positive are 49,559.

Today in the Lazio out of 10,069 molecular swabs and 50,149 antigenic swabs, for a total of 60,218 swabs, 9,115 new positive cases (+655) were recorded. There are 4 deaths (-5), 1,193 hospitalized (-9), 76 intensive care (-1) and +6,648 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 15.1%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,065.

The new Covid in positives drop slightly from 7,903 to 7,537 Campania, out of 42,085 tests examined. The incidence rate is 17.9%, substantially stable compared to 18.16 yesterday. The Campania Region bulletin lists six new victims. The number of beds in intensive care has grown significantly, at 39 (+5 compared to yesterday) while that in hospitalizations is decreasing (720, -13).

Today in Puglia there are 6,670 new cases of coronavirus infections compared to yesterday’s 6,872, this on 39,011 tests (incidence of 17%, yesterday it was 20%) and 15 deaths (six more than yesterday). Of the 118,105 people currently positive, 678 (one less than yesterday) are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday) and 40 in intensive care (yesterday they were 38).