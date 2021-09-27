News

the call of the stars to the G7 for vaccines

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

ROME – UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, David Beckham, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Whoopi Goldberg, Angélique Kidjo and Liam Neeson ahead of the three days of the G7 Leaders Summit, scheduled for 11 to 13 June joined an extraordinary appeal by 28 high-profile UNICEF ambassadors and supporters to ask G7 leaders to commit to immediately donating doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the poorest countries.

In an open letter, published today, G7 leaders are asked to commit to share a minimum of 20% of COVID-19 vaccine dose supplies immediately, to reduce the risk of the virus spreading further and the threat of mutant strains and to ensure a just and equitable supply of vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.

“The world has spent a year and a half fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, but the virus is still spreading to many countries and producing new variants, which could potentially make us return to the starting point “, reads the letter. “This means school closures, greater interruptions in health care, and greater economic fallout – threatening the future of families and children everywhere.”

Loading...
Advertisements

The letter continues warning that COVAX, the global initiative to support poorer countries in gaining access to vaccines, it is already facing a shortage of 190 million doses, and proposes that, to help close this deficit, the G7 countries donate 20% of their vaccines between June and August – over 150 million doses – as a temporary measure to make up for this deficit.

READ ALSO: Greta Thunberg donates 100,000 euros to buy vaccines for the poorest countries

“The crisis in my home, in India, and throughout the South Asian region is devastating. This deadly wave of COVID-19 is putting a strain on healthcare facilities across India, with hospital beds, essential medical supplies, and depleting oxygen. It is also of great concern to all of us at UNICEF to hear that children are falling ill from this new variant – while many are also losing their parents and are left alone and at risk, unable to access essential health care, vaccinations and education “, said Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Finally, the letter claims that “this weekend’s G7 summit it is a key opportunity to agree on actions that will get vaccines where they are needed most, quickly… ”and urges leaders to define a roadmap to increase donations as supplies increase, noting that forecasts suggest that up to a billion doses could be available for donation by the end of the year.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

463
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
425
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
288
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
280
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
276
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
275
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
273
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
268
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
186
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top