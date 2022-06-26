The car that Yailin used to get away from Anuel AA

Yailin La Más Viral, Anuel AA’s wife, continues to talk about a recent video where she appears very well accompanied, showing everything from a luxurious car and very far from the singer. Do not miss it…

June 25, 2022 3:46 p.m.

Anuel AA next to the singer Yailin The Most Viral They make up the most famous couple of the moment, to the point that People en Español Magazine gave them a special interview that caused a sensation among all their fans and public opinion with revelations that left more than one speechless.

Since the king of trap announced his engagement to the Dominican, to whom he gave an expensive diamond ring, Internet users have not stopped talking about their idyll that shook many, especially those who still remembered his previous romance with Karol G. marking an unexpected before and after.

Obviously, before the panorama, the fans wondered if the interpreter of “McGregor” would give him cars as he did with Bichota, a novelty that did not take long because during the month of March, the Dominican generated a multitude of reactions when posing in several photographs wearing tiny red underwear next to a very expensive van from a prestigious British automotive brand.

The model where the now wife of Anuel AA is observed, is a magnificent Bentley Bentayga of the year, extraordinary sports SUV of the most sophisticated of its kind with 5 seats, which reaches from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds) achieving a maximum speed of 290 km /h (180 mph), under a powerful V8 engine.

Bentley Bentayga of the Year

However, on social networks the singer was recorded from a Mercedes Benz Gle-Class black color, extraordinary sports SUV that offers a 3.0-liter turbocharged 6-cylinder engine, 429 horsepower plus an easy drive from advanced technology.

In the video, Yailin can be seen away from Anuel AA and accompanied only by her best friend showing the spectacular delicious food that they tasted together under the comfort that this luxury vehicle offers, a moment that you can see in the following video at the end.

Mercedes Benz Gle-Class

+ Video of Yailin in the Mercedes Benz: