The CDP and the press unions ask Abinader to be dismissed for aggressions at the Dog Track

The unions that bring together journalists and press workers in the Dominican Republic They demanded President Luis Abinader’s dismissal, exemplary sanctions and submission to justice of the members of the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation (DIGESETT) who attacked the Ombudsman and journalists, photojournalists, and who also they destroyed and erased the information that were collected on the spot.

The presidents of the Dominican Association of Journalists (CDP), the National Union of Press Workers (SNTP), the Circle of Television Graphic Reporters (CRGTV) and the Association of Photojournalists of the Dominican Republic (AFPRD), described as embarrassing the fact that that member of the DIGESETT have deletion of informative material, destroyed work teams of journalists and reporters who covered the descent made last Monday by the Ombudsman, Pablo Ulloa, to the greyhound track.

“We ask for the dismissal and sanctions of the Colonel Ysabelita de los Santos and other agents who provoked the attacks on journalists, photographers from LISTIN DIARIO and CDN”, said the president of the CDP, Aurelio Henríquez.

He said that the agents’ action is a shame for the country because the organizations they represent, such as the Latin American Federation of the Press, FELAP, the International Federation of Journalists (FIP), the International Press Institute (IPI), as well as the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA), remain vigilant to prevent censorship and violation of the rights of the press, freedom of expression and dissemination of Thought, as has happened with DIGESETT agents.

“For the CDP and other press associations, it is unacceptable that members of that institution retain, destroy and delete informative materials, as happened in the case of the newspaper LISTIN DIARIO and they have also destroyed a camera on channel 37, which constitutes a clear violation to the Constitution of the Republic, Law 6132, the Dominican Penal Code, the American Convention on Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights,” the communicator quoted.

He said that what happened last Monday, it is an unacceptable and reprehensible aggressionwhich is becoming a common practice in the members of the DIGESETT, who are observed daily on social networks in full violation of the fundamental rights of the users of motor vehicles, when they are taken to that retention center, despite the existence of a provision by the Constitutional Court to prohibit this practice.

“The press unions, led by the CDP we will remain vigilant and continue to be guardians of the free exercise of journalism and freedom of expression in the country, so we will not allow them to continue destroying the climate of freedom that has been obtained by force of blood and torture. It is not true that we are going to back down before institutions and people who act contrary to what President Luís Abinader promotes”, said.

He recalled that President Abinader has guaranteed on numerous occasions and the last time he did it on April 5 in his office at the National Palace, that in his government The exercise of the free press will be respected and without limitations so that journalists can carry out their work independently.

“We warn those who try to limit the freedom of the press, that they will face us, no matter what industry it is, We will continue to defend the right of citizens to know everything that happens in the country through the media,” he said.

For his part, the president of the Circle of Television Graphic Reporters, Corpus Montero, reiterated his rejection of the attacks by DIGESETT agents against several journalists, cameramen and the Ombudsman, what he called an abuse.

“It was inconsiderate of those agents to mistreat the photojournalists and destroy the press equipment. Those were deliberate actions, typical of the intolerance of past times,” he said.

While the general secretary of the SNTP, José Beato, expressed his fear that there could be interested groups or elements within police or control agencies, in causing clashes and inconveniences with the press and the media.

He reported that allegedly a complaint is prepared for alleged aggression or violence against DIGESSET agents and it is intended to point out members of the press as aggressors.