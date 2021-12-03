The Ceopremiato from Forbes is Neapolitan

The CEO awarded by Forbes as the best administrator in the 2021 Ceo Italian Awards is a genuine Neapolitan. Antonio Graziano obtains the coveted recognition thanks to an innovative regenerative technology of the Hbw Group which had started its first center in Naples.

The story of the researchers who set out from the South to experience international success seems like a repeated refrain as a sop to a backward Mezzogiorno from a technological and research point of view. For Antonio Graziano, however, it is true history. And today, as CEO of the HBW Group, an international leader in the Biotech segment, he shines among the top managers of 2021 according to the prestigious Forbes magazine.

The recognition was awarded in Milan and rewards the most innovative and successful top figures in various business areas: from Tech to Food & Wine, from Healthcare to Sport, from Energy to Design. These are the Italian entrepreneurs who, according to the Forbes ranking, represent the most innovative and successful “Captains of Made in Italy”. Among them Graziano stands out: «I am very happy – he declares – because it is a deep recognition for all the women and men who work in the HBW Group every day. Only thanks to them year after year have we managed to create one revolutionary reality: a technology that today is distributed in more 50 nations, to help hundreds of thousands of patients. The credit therefore goes to the whole team that has always been committed to promoting Made in Italy technology. Our team produces, certifies and distributes it, with a strong focus on commercial, scientific and training aspects for doctors. So today we can call ourselves proud ambassadors of science and medicine in Italy. The synergy with our offices in Barcelona proves once more that when Europe works as a system it works much better than the initiatives of individual nations ». In the speech of thanks Graziano mentioned his partners Riccardo d’Aquino (inventor of technology together with Graziano), Alberto Sicurella and Giancarlo Arra.

Graziano was awarded as top manager in the Healthcare category thanks to the innovative tissue regenerative technology, Rigenera HBW, born in 2013 after a decade of research in the field of biotechnology. To date, there are over 50 countries around the world that use the method and the device produced by HBW in numerous clinical areas including: dermatology, plastic surgery, orthopedics and dentistry. In particular, Rigenera HBW allows you to repair damaged tissues thanks to a line of ‘Class IIA’ medical devices that deliver high performance. The procedure, minimally invasive for the patient, is quick to apply, painless, autologous and homologous.

Co-Founder of the Rigenera HBW method, Antonio Graziano he is a PhD in Biomedical Technologies applied to Odontostomatological Sciences. He is Adjunct associate Professor at the Center of Biotechnology – SHRO of the Temple University, in the USA, and adjunct professor at the University of Pavia. Graziano is also the inventor of three patents on procedures for the selection and clinical use of human stem cells, as well as the author of dozens of publications in international journals, with about 3000 citations. Graziano is working on the realization of the Piedmontese Technological Pole (in Candiolo, Turin) and was appointed president of the Italian Export Forum in the Piedmont Region, a body that plays a prominent role in our country as it brings together the best institutional players and entrepreneurs linked to Italian exports, a sector strategy that alone moves one third of the Italian GDP.