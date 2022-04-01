The Chamber will initiate a judicial process after the secretary of the DNER does not deliver documents from Bahía Jobos in Salinas

After 5:00 pm today, Thursday, and after the cessation of work in the House of Representatives, the secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER), Raphael Machargodid not comply with the delivery of the copy of the file on the possible environmental violations in the National Estuarine Research Reserve of Bahía de Jobos, in Salinas, as this legislative body had demanded.

The President of the Chamber, Rafael “Tatito” Hernandez Montanezannounced that, given this scenario, tomorrow they will initiate legal proceedings against the agency.

“Our legal advisors were working on the briefs because we anticipated that this could happen, despite the fact that other entities complied. Now, simply, we are going to continue with the process in the judicial forum”, Hernandez Montanez said.

The Department of Justice, whose term of delivery, contrary to the DNER, did not expire today, sent to the Legislature a copy of the agency’s file that exceeds 1,000 pages, learned The new day.

For his part, the president of the Natural Resources Committee of the House, Edgardo Felicianobranded Machargo’s determination not to comply with the information request as “lack of respect”.

“Apparently, the secretary of the DNER has something to hide from the country… Tomorrow a lawsuit will be filed so that the secretary gives us the information”the legislator stated in writing.

“On Monday we hope you have a good explanation for not complying with the established term or requesting an extension”Feliciano added, referring to the public hearing that he has indicated on the subject and to which Machargo has been summoned, among other agency heads.

Hernández Montañez had highlighted that the documents requested from the DNER were essential for a fair exchange to be generated between the parties on Monday for the benefit of the situation and in the process of achieving the restoration of the area.

In the ecological reserve, a residential area is being developed campers, apparently without the permission of the government agencies concerned. For these tasks, mangroves have been cut and the maritime-terrestrial area has been filled.

According to what has transpired, since at least 2015 the situation has been reported to the DNER, without knowing what, if anything, has been investigated and why the necessary steps have not been taken to stop the construction in what possible environmental violations are determined.

The new day requested a reaction from the DNER on the reasons for noncompliance, but there has been no response.

Reporter Javier Colón collaborated on this story.