The champion was wrong: the failed forecast given by Julio César Chávez this Saturday

Despite retiring several years ago and having a few in-ring appearances, Julio Cesar Chavez He has managed to be close to the world of boxing thanks to his activity as a commentator. In fact, this Saturday he was with “TV Azteca” at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the duel between Shakur Stevenson and Óscar Valdez for the unification of the super featherweight belts.

Loyal to his flag, the former Mexican boxer expressed his support for his compatriot and, minutes before the fight, warned the American about the possibility of being defeated in a series of statements to “Top Rank”. Yes ok Julio Cesar Chavez He recognized that it was going to be a challenge for the Sonoran, He stated that he had what it took to win by knockout before the agreed time and put that prognosis as his final verdict.

