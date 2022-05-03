The champion was wrong: the failed forecast given by Julio César Chávez this Saturday

Despite retiring several years ago and having a few in-ring appearances, Julio Cesar Chavez He has managed to be close to the world of boxing thanks to his activity as a commentator. In fact, this Saturday he was with “TV Azteca” at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the duel between Shakur Stevenson and Óscar Valdez for the unification of the super featherweight belts.

Loyal to his flag, the former Mexican boxer expressed his support for his compatriot and, minutes before the fight, warned the American about the possibility of being defeated in a series of statements to “Top Rank”. Yes ok Julio Cesar Chavez He recognized that it was going to be a challenge for the Sonoran, He stated that he had what it took to win by knockout before the agreed time and put that prognosis as his final verdict.

Source: (Sky Sports Boxing).

Nevertheless, Óscar Valdez could not fulfill the premise of the “Caesar of Boxing”, as he ended up going to the scorecards at the end of twelve rounds and lost his World Boxing Council and The Ring crowns by unanimous decision. The Rio 2016 Olympic medalist dominated the fight from start to finish in Nevada with the jab and his speed as his main assets against a defensively unarmed Mexican.

“I think Óscar Valdez has what Shakur Stevenson lacks, which is punch, and he has his pants on. I think that Óscar Valdez can win the fight by KO”.

He sent his forces to Canelo

Some days ago, Julio Cesar Chavez he repeated his habit of visiting Canelo Álvarez before each matchup, just as he did in November leading up to his matchup with Caleb Plant. On that occasion, the man from Guadalajara won by technical knockout in the eleventh round to become the first undisputed 168-pound champion.

Now it will be his turn to seek a light heavyweight crown for the second time, where he will face Russian Dmitry Bivol for the WBA belt. Through social networks, an image of the two highest representatives of Mexican boxing was shared, in which the Obregonense left Saúl with his best wishes for next Saturday.