The charming birthday party of Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins

This Sunday, the Ronaldo family celebrated the birthday of the twins Eva and Mateo.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins, Eva and Mateo, celebrated their fifth birthday this Sunday. For the occasion, Georgina Rodriguez had organized a nice little party, despite the absence of the Portuguese, retained on the ground by his national team. The football star scored twice against Switzerland, who eventually lost 0-4 at the José Alvalade stadium.

“Happy 5 years to the loves of my life. Mom couldn’t be more proud of you and the wonderful beings you are becoming. I love you with all my heart, ”wrote the young mother in a slideshow. To please the children, the space has been decorated in two ways: a first part inspired by “The Snow Queen” for Eva and a second for Mateo, in the colors of the Ferrari team. The little boy, who wore his father’s jersey, also posed with a balloon in the shape of Captain America.

To fill the absence of CR7, a cardboard silhouette of the superstar was placed in the decor. “Congratulations my loves. Dad couldn’t be more proud of you, keep being happy and with those beautiful smiles. I love you so much,” wrote Cristiano Ronaldo on his Instagram account.

The eldest son of the footballer, Cristiano Junior (11 years old), as well as little Alana (4 years old) also appear in the photos. The youngest, born last April and named Bella Esmeralda, has remained away from the objectives.