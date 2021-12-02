Tech

the Christmas sweater of Minesweeper wins Christmas – Nerd4.life

Microsoft launched the official sweater of Minefield, version Christmas. We are talking about the historical game pre-installed on past versions of Windows, then transformed into the more politically correct Prato Fiorito, until it disappeared from the latest versions of the operating system.

This absolute object ugliness (no offense, Christmas sweaters are confidentially called “ugly sweaters” and their unpresentability is part of the tradition) will make Christmas Eve even more magical.

Microsoft Minesweeper Ugly Sweater

Microsoft Minesweeper Ugly Sweater

As you can see, the design of the “Microsoft Minesweeper Ugly Sweater” shows a Christmas tree made of Minesweeper boxes, which stand out against a blue background full of stars and snow crystals. Near the neck you can see the Windows logo, as well as the three typical window management keys (minimize, maximize and close). The final touch of class are the two mine on the elbows. I mean, this stuff costs $ 74.99, but it’s worth it all down to the last penny.

If you think no one will ever buy it, you are wrong, because it already is sold out. At the time of writing, only the SM size is available. We hope that new supplies will arrive in the next few days because we cannot live without them.

