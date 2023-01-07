the Concacaf team that appears on the scene as an option for Zidane for the 2026 World Cup

2023-01-07

the future of Zinedine Zidane remains an unknown. Months go by and the coach continues without a team. Now that it is known that Didier Deschamps will continue to lead France that door is closed.

The newspaper L’Equipe This Saturday, he points out the options that ‘Zizou’ would have on the table and a selection from Concacaf appears on the scene.

Zidane He does not hide that his goal is to lead his country’s squad one day. “I want to, of course, and I will be, I hope, one day. When? It’s not up to me. But I want to close the circle with France. If it has to happen, it will happen when it happens. Once again, it’s not up to me. The French team is the most beautiful thing there is, ”she said when she turned 50.

Brazil Y Portugal are the selections linked to the French DT and the most recent one, published by the aforementioned medium, is nothing more than USA.