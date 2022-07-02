The creator of Friends and an explosive confession about the series: “I’m ashamed”

friends is one of the most popular sitcoms in television history but today, 28 years after its premiere, its co-creator, Marta Kauffman, who conceived the series with David Crane, says she is “embarrassed” by the lack of diversity in fiction.

Therefore, decided to donate 4 million dollars to Brandeis University to fund a chair in the school’s African and African American studies department.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Kauffman explained his decision and made a mea culpa about how the scripts of the sitcom starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry.

Marta Kauffman spoke of the series created with David Crane Warner

“I’ve learned a lot in these last 20 years,” said the showrunner and added: “Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy, it is painful to look in the mirror, I am ashamed that I could not have been better 25 years ago”.

The co-creator of friends recognized that initially did not understand the anger of the fans regarding the lack of diversity in fiction, but that now he cannot avoid agreeing with that annoyance, and that he considers the criticism “fair”.

Also, Kauffman recounted that the murder of African-American George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin, was a turning point on his look about what he had created and everything he had not contemplated. “After what happened with George Floyd I started to fight,” she declared. showrunner. According to her, she did not notice how, without realizing it, it was contributing to “systemic racism.”

Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow reunited for Friends: The Reunion Terence Patrick/HBO Max

“At that moment I began to examine how I participated in that, and I knew that I had to take the right course (…) I hope that, in this case, with my donation, I am putting my speech into practice,” he stressed, referring to What, Throughout the 10 seasons of the series, there were no African-American characters with predominant roles or an inclusive look for the LGBTQ + community . These two criticisms that have been made of the series were supported by the co-creator of the fiction, although she acknowledges “having taken time” to realize it.

After the resounding cast reunion, which aired in May of last year on HBO Max, in October the cast met again with a charitable goal: throw a clothing line with emblematic phrases from the series. All profits derived from sales will be donated to different NGOs.

Jennifer Aniston posted a photo with a lilac hoodie, which has a picture of Monica (Courteney Cox’s character), with the phrase “I know” (“I know” in Spanish). The actress also wore a black baseball cap with one of Rachel’s most famous phrases: “We weren’t in a break! [en un impasse]” which he says to Ross when they fight.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer launched a clothing collection for charity Instagram

the actress of The Morning Show She was “very excited” to be able to show her more than 37 million followers clothes and objects from the new charity collection of the series. As for earnings, each actor chose a cause to sponsor . In Aniston’s case, the Emmy winner chose Americares, an organization that works to provide help, mental health care and medical assistance to communities and individuals affected by Covid-19.

For its part, David Schwimmer told that he opted for the Foundation against Rapewhich supports the most advanced treatment for child and adult victims, as well as prevention and education programs.

On your side, Courtney Cox shared a postcard in which he posed in a white T-shirt with a cartoon of the entire cast of the series in the font of the opening credits. Behind is the sign “The Friends Stage”that is, the outside of the sound stage in Burbank, California, on the Warner Bros. lot where the reunion that took years to come to fruition was filmed.

Friends, reunion and memories

Proceeds from the actress who played Monica will go to EBMRF, a Los Angeles-based NGO dedicated to raising funds for epidermolysis bullosa, a rare and debilitating genetic skin disorder. Lisa Kudrow, meanwhile, he wore the black shirt with the same phrase as Aniston’s diver, while Matt LeBlanc chose a mug that says: “Could I be wearing any more clothes.”