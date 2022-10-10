The Crown: details of each season of the Netflix series

The first season covers the period from the marriage of Elizabeth with PhilipDuke of Edinburgh in 1947, until the disintegration of his sister Princess Margaret’s engagement to Captain Peter Townsend in 1955.

The second season covers the period between the Suez Crisis in 1956 and the retirement of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1963 and the birth of Prince Edward in 1964.

The third season covers the period between 1964 and 1977, including Harold Wilson’s two terms as prime minister, and introduces Camilla Shand.

Season four spans from 1977 to 1990 and includes Margaret Thatcher’s tenure as Prime Minister and Lady Diana Spencer’s marriage to Prince Charles.

The fifth and sixth seasons, which will bring the series to a close, will cover the queen’s reign in the 21st century.

image.png The Crown, the Netflix series about Queen Elizabeth II that you have to watch today to understand everything

The Crown: Full cast of the Netflix series on the life of Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom

The Crown portrays the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her 1947 wedding to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, until the early 21st century. Claire Foy plays Isabel in the first and second seasons, and Olivia Colman in the third and fourth. Foy returned for a brief cameo in a flashback scene in season four. Imelda Staunton will play the queen in the fifth and sixth seasons.

Claire Foy

matt smith

vanessa kirby

Eileen Atkins

Jeremy Northam

Victory Hamilton

Ben Miles

Greg Wise

jared harris

John Lithgow

Alex Jennings

Lia Williams

Anton Lesser

matthew goode

Olivia Coleman

Tobias Menzies

Helena Bonham Carter

ben daniels

Jason Watkins

Marion Bailey

Erin Doherty

Jane Lapotaire

Charles Dance

Josh O’Connor

Geraldine Chaplin

michael maloney

emerald fennell

Andrew Buchan

Gillian Anderson

emma corrin

Stephen Boxer

Netflix’s The Crown, the story of Queen Elizabeth II: How many seasons and chapters does it have and on what date were they released

TheCrow, the Netflix series about Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has 4 seasons. Here is the detail of how many chapters each one has and on what date they were released.

Season 1: November 4, 2016 and has 10 episodes.

Season 2: December 8, 2017 and has 10 chapters.

Season 3: November 17, 2019 and has 10 episodes.

Season 4: November 15, 2020 and has 10 chapters.

Season 5: It will have 10 chapters and will premiere in 2022.