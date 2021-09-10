the crucifix in the classroom can remain, with the opinion of the school community

Counter-order friends, the crucifix in the courtroom can remain. This says the Civil Cassation, with a sentence at United Sections July 6 – September 9 2021, 24414.

It may remain, but the sentence, rightly defined as a “river” by the authoritative Altalex portal, does much more than affirm the possibility of the crucifix in the courtroom remaining in its place. It completely overturns the paradigm: with an English language, we could declare that the crucifix becomes “opt-in” and no longer “opt-out”.

In Italian for non-English speakers or for those who turn up their noses, the principle whereby wins the school wall is born white and untouched, devoid of any symbol, but the classrooms have the role of “coloring” it with the symbols of their community.

Symbology that it can well understand the crucifix, for a whole series of historical and social reasons that we will see with the help of experts, but also other symbols linked to the place, to the community and to local history.

But as Altalex suggests, it pays to start from the beginning

The story

We find ourselves in a high school, a professional. The literature teacher, evidently opposed to the display of the religious symbol, continued to demand its removal at least in his presence.

In fact, in front of the opposition of the students who requested the permanence of the religious symbol, these regularly he went into the classroom, removed the crucifix, held his lessons and hung it up only when he left.

The students contacted the head teacher, there were also bitter disputes between him and the teacher who ended up sanctioned with a disciplinary measure.

The matter ended up in court, where it has now come out. So, continuing the religious metaphor, very Solomonic

Everyone’s dialogue was to be sought

The first aid solution, confirmed in the Labor Court as imposed by the headmaster, was of sanction the teacher by being suspended from work for thirty days.



The Supreme Court, solomonically, believes that the sanction was not to be imposed.

But neither arbitrarily removed the symbol.

As in the religious metaphor, but also in the film “Demolition Man” in which the policeman John Spartan played by Sylvester Stallone invited both the rebels and the leaders of the futuristic society in which he lived to “Meet halfway” and after accepting the compromise to decide together about the future, the Supreme Court declares that the best choice was dialogue.

The teacher should have been placed in a position to express his dissent and explain his reasons. The students should also have been placed in the same situation. The Headmaster should have listened to both of them and found a middle solution, without recognizing “veto rights” anywhere.

Neither to the teacher “as a teacher” nor to the class. Simply a democratic process of exchange of ideas in which explore the multiple possibilities to reconcile the exhibit and discomfort of the teacher.

In the absence of proof of such exchange, the suspension was not irrogatable.

On the sidelines, the suspension for the removal of the crucifix: the trunk relating to the bitter contrasts which according to the procedural documents resulted in inappropriate and disrespectful expressions addressed by the teacher to the headmaster is still open, with postponement on appeal.

This is a theme for which the manager will have an opportunity in court to request that his reasons be heard, obviously.

But the main course is the last piece

Cassation: the crucifix in the classroom can remain, with the opinion of the school community

The crucifix in the courtroom can therefore remain. As reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, the conclusion reached by the Supreme forum is in line with the jurisprudence of the Court of Strasbourg, according to which the display of a symbol of Italian cultural roots is not a form of proselytism and indoctrination. The crucifix is ​​not invasive from a psychological point of view and does not affect the students, as a didactic speech or participation in religious activities can do.. Nor can it affect a teacher. As a neutral symbol it speaks only to those who have faith.

Basically, it is precisely the neutral nature of the Crucifix that makes it unsuitable for creating psychological conditioning and for justifying the need for empire removals to avoid a situation of discomfort.

If you believe in the crucifix it has value, if you don’t believe it it is simply a piece of furniture among many, such as planetariums, posters, photographs and other school supplies.

The walls of a classroom are born white: it is the community that fills them.

And if the community decides to put a crucifix on it, planetaries, or any other social or religious symbol dear to the social fabric and which is not contra legem, we can call it welcome.

The satisfaction of the general secretary of the CEI Monsignor Stefano Russo for the verdict of the Supreme assembly is recorded “It is undeniable – says Russo – that that man suffering on the cross can only be a symbol of dialogue”.

