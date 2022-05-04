the Cuban star that lights up Hollywood

Ana de Armas is one of the most esteemed Cuban actresses in Hollywood, as evidenced by her artistic career that continues to grow without stopping.

For Ana, the perfect day does not have an alarm clock and she can get up whenever she wants. An ideal evening, for Ana, is to cook something, with music in the background, with people talking, cocktails everywhere. This would be a perfect day for the Cuban: «food, friends, family, talk about life, have a good time, play dominoes. That is life”.

Anne of Arms

Ana de Armas has been nominated for the Golden Globe awards that reward an exciting career. The artist grew up with her parents, in Santa Cruz del Norte. The actress herself comments that she: «she had there, in front of my eyes, people who did not work or who did not have money. I didn’t see anything on TV but old reruns of soap operas or shoddy stuff.”

1. How she became an actress

Ana learned to act by acting out scenes from movies she had seen at a neighbor’s house in Cuba, and her greatest inspiration was Penelope Cruz. This actress motivated her to learn English.

When she was only 12 years old, she decided to be an actress and says that she learned the trade by repeating scenes they liked from movies they watched on a neighbor’s television: “In my house, we never had videos, DVDs or VHS. We used to watch movies at my neighbor’s house. If I saw a scene played by a woman or a man that I really liked, I would run to the mirror and repeat it. Then I would go home and make the movie for my brother because he didn’t see it.”

2. His career in Spain

Ana traveled to Spain and began her search for work as an actress. It was not a safe trip because of what she tells of her that she told her mother: «when I run out of money, I will come back». But, within a week of arriving in Spain, she had already landed a role in one of the most important television series ever made in Spain: El Internado.

3. His jump to Hollywood

In 2012, Ana de Armas moved to Hollywood to work on a television series and comments on the following:

“There is a huge difference in Cuba compared to Los Angeles. We did not have products in beautiful jars. It was more about putting things in a blender and making your own cucumber face mask or honey and sugar scrub. It was a do-it-yourself beauty, things you would learn from your mother.”

“I started taking English classes right away and watched as many movies and TV shows in English as I could to learn to speak and understand the language. After a few months I was able to get some auditions even though at some castings I only understood maybe half of what people were saying to me.”

“At first it was a disaster. No one understood what he was saying. Even I couldn’t understand the context of what I was reading.”

4. Loves of Ana de Armas

In 2011, Ana de Armas married, in private, with the Spanish actor Marc Clotet. They divorced 2 years later.

Also, the Cuban actress had an affair with David Victori, with whom she lived in Los Angeles. Later, she Ana de Armas had a relationship with the American actor Franklin Latt.

The artist also fell in love with the Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramírez with whom she shared moments on several red carpets, throwing complicit glances.

Alejandro Piñeiro was his partner, with whom he was seen at the premiere of Blade Runner 2049. Recently, he was with Ben Affleck for 2 years.

5. Real name

Ana turned 32 in April 2021, and was baptized with the name Ana Celia de Armas Caso.

6. Pets

Elvis is the name of his poodle dog. Recently, she adopted a Lhasa Apso cross that she named Salsa.

7. Favorite food

Ana de Armas loves rice with beans and chicken (a Cuban dish). However, when she arrived in the United States she became obsessed with canned products like sardines.

Also, she confesses to being addicted to sweets and donuts, but has managed to maintain healthy limits to preserve her exquisite figure. In addition, the Cuban says that she loves Sushi.

8. Favorite place

Paris is the city she knows best and with which she feels most identified.

9. Hobbies

Ana’s hobbies are dancing, spending time at sea, learning new languages, eating and boxing.

10. Your pride

Ana is very proud of her patience and of having achieved her dreams. She is very grateful to have been able to choose, which she considers a luxury in any aspect of life.

11. Aspirations

Once again, Ana de Armas showed that despite being in famous Hollywood movies, fame is not what she really pursues with her career. Likewise, she explained that she is aware that although she is passionate about acting, it is not something that she can dedicate her whole life to.

12. Fortune

Also, thanks to her success in the media, this actress has an attractive fortune receiving no less than 4,000,000 USD for performances. This, according to statements by the information portal Celebrity Network.

13. Among the TOP100 leaders of Time

Time magazine has included the Cuban actress, Ana de Armas, among the 100 most influential people of 2021. In this way, the actress was included in the list Time 100 Next.

14. Movies

Ana participated in the famous film production A rose from France in which he obtained a leading role at only 16 years of age, and acted alongside Álex González.

Later, his face appeared in other films such as Madrigalas well as in the soap opera The Forbidden Eden. She got her first international job to participate in the Spanish series The intershipof the channel Antena 3.

He acted on the big screen, and participates with Love Songs at Lolita’s Club Y Lies and fats

In 2010, he participated in the Spanish series The legendproduced by Antena 3. Later, in the film Seven days in Havana, directed by Benancio del Toro.

In 2011, he stars in the horror film The alleyunder the direction of Antonio Trashorras.

In the United States, he acted in the films Knock Knock, Hands of Stone, Blade Runner 2049 Y exposed. In 2019, he acted in the saga of james-bond.

Recommended: Top 10 best films of the Cuban actress Ana de Armas

15. Work harder

In 2021 the film was released Blondewhere Ana de Armas acted as the protagonist playing the remembered film actress, Marilyn Monroe.

The Cuban said that this role was the one that has demanded the most from her: «It took me a year to prepare for that: Research, accent and everything you can imagine. Reading material, talking to director Andrew Dominik for months and getting ready to start. It was three months of non-stop filming, like a crazy show.”

Blonde It will be Netflix’s first adult-only movie, which has generated great expectations.

Currently, Ana de Armas is negotiating to star in a John Wick movie: Ballerina. In addition, the Cuban actress could be in the next film by the famous director Quentin Tarantino, where she would work alongside Brad Pitt.

