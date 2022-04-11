The darkest hours of Ismael Rescalvo | Soccer | Sports

Downcast, brooding, moderate… The image of Ismael Rescalvo walking on the pitch as soon as the end was declared in Emelec’s tie with Deportivo Cuenca this Sunday (2-2) contrasted with the one that, just seconds later, the Spaniard showed to the walk down a corridor near some angry blue fans in the stands of Alejandro Serrano Aguilar. “Have dignity and get out because the team doesn’t give anything anymore”, they rebuked –also with insults– the electric coach, who reacted with a blablabla gesture of his right hand and argued at the same time: daring, arrogant, angry…

In the Azuayo stadium, the cast that Rescalvo proposed -one of the frequently substitute players, due to the upcoming participation in the Copa Libertadores- he did not even kick the goal in the first half and went to the locker room with the scorer against by the minimum. He reacted within three minutes of the complement to reverse the situation thanks to an own goal from the morlaco Agustín García Basso (minute 50) and a goal from Mauro Quiroga (53), who in the small area was enough to push into the nets a pass from Alejandro Cabeza. But Cuenca equalized the account and was even closer than the visit to taking the victory in the term.

The disappointment of the draw, in a new presentation with hardly any sparks from Emelec, this time for the seventh day of the first round of the LigaPro Serie A, comes four days after the millionaires equalized in their Libertadores debut, in the group stage . That was achieved in agony1-1, with the Argentine Quiroga as the savior in the first minute of discounts, and in the field of the Bolivian Independiente Petrolero, team that –founded 90 years ago– recently registered its absolute premiere in the Conmebol contest. Criticism for the poor performance of the electrics also appeared both among fans on social networks and in the specialized press.

Rescalvo has 1,073 days as DT of Emelec; In that time the Spaniard has not won titles or a good team performance

But the relationship with the fans was already broken. Against Liga de Quito at the George Capwell on April 1, after days in which the Spanish strategist was the victim of angry complaints from supporters in the technical area, the sector of the grandstand behind the local bench was fenced off with security tape, preventing fans from getting too close to the millionaire team’s helmsman. The disagreement over Rescalvo was barely appeased with the electric team’s 2-0 victory over the whites, whose untenable situation was finally understood a few days later with the resignation of technical director Pablo Marini.

Emelec fans at the Alejandro Serrano Aguilar. Photo: The Universe

Along with his coaching staff, which includes his twin brother Juan, Ismael Rescalvo arrived at Emelec in April 2019. His presentation message then, in relation to the crisis of results left by outgoing coach Mariano Soso, is interpreted today more as an unacceptable long-term warning than a justified request for patience: “We don’t have a magic wand for the team to change from one day to the next.” At the end of this month of 2022, the Spaniard will celebrate three years at the helm of the blues without any title or game identity and with a lost final, that of the 2021 domestic championship against Independiente del Valle.

A Capwell grandstand area, the one behind the local bench, was fenced off in the Emelec-Liga game on April 1. Photo: @Mario_Fdo_M13

After seven dates of this year’s national tournament, the electric club is third, behind Liga (Q) and, on top of that, seeing how the undefeated Barcelona Sporting Club moves further and further away in the lead of the phase. This season the Blues have already left points against the promoted Gualaceo (2-1) and at home against Delfin (1-2).

Nassib Neme, main director of Emelec and staunch defender of his strategists until they finally accept that they must step aside, said this week about the Spanish coaching staff: “With me in the presidency of the club, Ismael Rescalvo will continue in officeand even this squad, with which we have long-term stability intentions”.

The Spanish strategist has a contract until December 2023. Before, in mid-2022, there are board elections in the Buenos Aires club.

For his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the 2017 British film the darkest hoursGary Oldman was consecrated in the Oscar Awards, the Golden Globes, the Bafta… All the awards at the end for the London actor. Will Rescalvo finally be able to do his best with Emelec and keep the recognition after his darkest hours? For now, the fans wait to see what will come of the Spaniard on Thursday, when the Guayaquil team receives the Venezuelan Deportivo Táchira – recently beaten by Palmeiras and defeated this Sunday in Carabobo – in the Libertadores. (D)