the DC Comics thief in Fabibi’s photos

There are many characters introduced to the world of Batman, one of DC Comics’ most famous superheroes. Many are allies, many others are enemies, and then there are those who move from one category to another according to the situation and needs. Eg Catwoman was a thief born as Batman’s opponent.

In several comic book runs, however, Catwoman has taken on a role as an anti-heroine and not as an enemy-rival of the Bat Man, while in others she ended up by his side or even married him, making a romantic relationship certainly not simple. Recently Batman and Catwoman got back together for another story, Batman / Catwoman, which expanded their universe.

Often Catwoman, aka Selina Kyle, wears a very tight and provocative costume, in black leather and with a mask that only partially covers the face. In real life we ​​have seen her played by several actresses, one of which is Anne Hathaway. The Chilean cosplayer Fabibi, however, wanted to launch another version, which you can find in the album indicated at the source.

Loading... Advertisements

The Catwoman cosplay prepared by her, she manages to fulfill both the role of thief and that of seductress. The photos designed by Fabibi are certainly not for the subtle while maintaining fidelity to the character of DC Comics. Batman also received beautifully crafted cosplays that highlight the horror that the Dark Knight unleashes in his victims.